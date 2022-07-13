Boat launches Storm Pro smartwatch with 700+ fitness modes at Rs 2,999

Ads

Imagine Marketing limited-owned boAt announces the much-anticipated upgrade to their boAt Storm smartwatch called the boAt Storm Pro. This pro smartwatch comes with a gorgeous AMOLED Display encased in a stunning metal finish with over 700 fitness modes.

Storm Pro features the largest square dial display from the house of boAt. It packs a bright and vivid 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive touch experience. A 325ppi pixel density outputs a sharp and clear image. The smartwatch comes with minimal bezels which can be attributed to its screen-to-Body ratio of 70%. The all-new boAt Storm Pro display now comes with an Always on Display to keep users updated at all times

The boAt Watch Storm Pro packs in 700+ Active Fitness modes which include strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and a lot more. Low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others can also be tracked. The built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker and Step-counter track activities throughout the day while also monitoring fitness levels in real-time. Breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders are available to users as well.

Ads

boAt Storm Pro comes with a lot of useful features designed by the brand’s very own boAt Labs. The watch seamlessly pairs with any smartphone through the boAt Crest App to track and map health data. Users can not only track their fitness routine but can also compete with their friends and family through Fitness Buddies. This feature is further enhanced by Gamification Mode which rewards users for completing various fitness challenges. Wellness crew guardians allow users to keep track of the vitals of their near and dear ones. Apart from these. boAt Storm Pro also comes with 100+ watch faces, Calls, Text and Notifications, Curated Controls, Menstrual Cycle Alerts, Weather updates and Live Cricket Scores.

Storm Pro comes in a premium metal finish that truly makes it stand out. A skin friendly-silicone strap makes the watch perfect for long usage and IP68 dust, water, and sweat-resistant rating promises durability. The smartwatch is capable of running up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 2 days with Always on Display. To further reduce charging woes, Storm Pro comes with boAt ASAP Charge capable of fully charging the smartwatch in 30 minutes.

The boAt Storm Pro Smartwatch will be offered in three color variants- Active Black, Cool Grey and Deep Blue. It will be available on Flipkart.com and boAt-lifestyle.com starting 12th July 2022, 12pm for an introductory price of INR 2999.