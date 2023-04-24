boAt launches Rockerz 551ANC – Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone

Wearing a good pair of headphones may give you the best of audio quality, but what about the surrounding chaos that seeps into your entertainment? Not all headphones today offer noise attenuation, and those that do come with a hefty price tag. Here’s a pair of headphones that gives you the best of both, along with non-stop playback of up to 100 hours, within a sweet and affordable budget.

boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand, proudly announces the Rockerz 551 ANC — the premium wireless ANC headphones with a prolonged battery life, in the segment. Now control the music playback, activate the default voice assistant, and even answer calls. The Rockerz 551 ANC is all set to rock your world! Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and ENx technology that offers up to 35dB sound attenuation, you can now experience uninterrupted and immersive sound wherever you go. Together with large 40mm dynamic drivers that are padded with extra-comfy memory foam pads and coated with premium synthetic leather, you can relax to blissful audio and cut off yourself from the world. Together with two custom-tuned EQ modes, pamper yourself with Signature & Balanced audio to experience full-spectrum sound.

Adding class to an already elevated audio experience is the Rockerz 551 ANC’s design that’s extremely light (206g), highly ergonomic and completely adjustable for all head sizes. The headphones also feature super-comfortable sweat resistant headband cushions and an overall matte-finished exterior that gives it a premium look and feel. And lastly, adding to the already premium characteristics is the ultra-long 100-hour battery life that gives you non-stop entertainment for more than four weeks without having to recharge in between. And if you do have to recharge them, a mere 10-minute charge is good enough for 10 hours of entertainment.

The boAt Rockerz 551 ANC Premium Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones comes in Stellar Black, and Sage Green color variant and is available for an introductory price at Rs 2,999 on boAt-lifestyle.com and on marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.