boAt launches ‘Rockerz 378’, World’s first neckband with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound tuned by THX™

India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand boAt (Imagine Marketing) launches its flagship neckband called Rockerz 378 sporting large dynamic drivers with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound that is Tuned by THX™, a dedicated gaming mode for low-latency audio, and a whopping 25-hour battery life paired with boAt ASAP charge.

Designed by boAt Labs, the boAt Rockerz 378 shows excellent craftsmanship when it comes to the build quality. Built using a soft skin-friendly silicone exterior over a lightweight frame makes it super comfortable for all-day use. The neckband hosts all the required buttons at a convenient and reachable distance for quick selection, while the buds are magnetic to help prevent unnecessary tangling of wires when not in use.

Underneath its premium silicone exterior are the latest technologies that drive the Rockerz 378. This includes an advanced Bluetooth v5.1 chip for a lag-free gaming experience and unparalleled listening pleasure. The neckband is powered by a 200mAh battery that comes with — boAt ASAP™ charge. A single charge can run the Rockerz 378 for a whopping 25 hours, and a mere 10-minute charge can offer a non-stop 15-hour playback.

When it comes to audio performance, there’s nothing that can beat the twin 10mm dynamic drivers here. The drivers are specially Tuned by THX™ when in BEAST Mode for 3D Spatial Bionic Sound, an advanced surround sound solution that enhances your experience with 3-dimensional realistic audio and positional accuracy. The neckband also boasts boAt Signature Sound for deep and thumping bass and rich highs.

For gaming, the boAt Rockerz 378 performs like a pro. BEAST™ Mode not only delivers 3D Spatial Bionic sound but also reduces audio latency to just 65ms. A dedicated Quick-Switch BEAST Mode button is also available, so you don’t lose time when switching from casual music to gaming. An instant voice assistant is available too so you can call on Google or Siri for voice commands. Get the latest news, ask for weather updates or inquire about the cricket scores with just a single press of a button.

The boAt Rockerz 378 is now available for an introductory price of INR1299 on boAt-lifestyle.com, Amazon and Flipkart.