boAt launches Asia’s first Dirac Opteo powered Neckbands – Rockerz 330 ANC & 333 ANC

Imagine Marketing limited-owned, boAt is all geared up to welcome you to the future of audio with their upcoming product launch – boAt Rockerz 330 ANC and Rockerz 333 ANC. boAt is not only Asia’s first audio brand to offer a Dirac Opteo™ enabled neckband but is also the first Indian brand to step into the world of virtual influencers and take their influencer game up a notch.

In a visually enriching film, India’s first meta influencer – KYRA, walks into the future of audio with the all-new breathtaking Rockerz 330 and Rockerz 333 ANC. The launch also marks the debut of Dirac, a global audio-tech giant, in India.

On the launch of their next generation audio wear, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited, said, “As the leading audio brand in the country, we feel responsible to pave the way for new and superior audio experiences. The recent collaboration between Dirac and boAt Labs shows our R&D capabilities and our commitment to bringing high-definition audio to our boAtheads. We have several products in the pipeline with Dirac as we aim to revolutionize the way Indians enjoy their music.”

Tuning into your favorite tracks will be an experience like never before with Rockerz 330 ANC & Rockerz 333 ANC. These neckbands offer HD audio performance with an all-new Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo™ and boAt Labs. Dirac Opteo enhances sound performance by removing unintended resonances and colorations introduced by headphones for a more transparent and balanced sound with consistent sound experiences regardless of ANC mode.

The Dirac and boAt engineering teams have collaborated closely to tailor and customize Dirac Opteo specifically for the boAt headphones to ensure peak performance, maximum degree of audio upgrade, and a listening experience much closer to artist intent,” stated Mats Oberg, Dirac’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By leveraging our cutting-edge digital optimization technology and combining it with premium, stylistic design, Dirac and boAt are changing the world of sound.”

With Dirac Opteo™, the audio performance is elevated to the next level using patented technologies that perfect the sound via data-driven, semi-automatic tuning and advanced audio processing features for richer vocals and deeper bass. Users can seamlessly switch between the Dirac-powered Crystal Bionic Sound and boAt Signature sound by double tapping the Multifunction Button. 13mm drivers work in tandem with these specially optimized sound profiles to deliver a superior aural experience.

boAt Rockerz 330 ANC and 333 ANC also come with a 25dB Active Noise Cancellation to filter out unwanted background noise for a truly immersive audio-visual experience. To greatly enhance the calling experience, these neckbands feature ENx Technology to block external distractions for crystal-clear phone calls in the most challenging situations. For user convenience, Rockerz 330 ANC and 333 ANC come with Bluetooth 5.2 for dual pairing, a quick one-touch command to access your voice assistant and a 24-hour playtime to keep charging to the minimum. These neckbands also sport boAt ASAP Charge which offers a playtime of up to 5 hours with a mere 10-minute charge.

The boAt Rockerz 330 ANC and Rockerz 333 ANC are designed to fit you like a second skin. The skin-friendly soft silicone ear tips sit softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with minimal fatigue. The added magnetic buds and tangle-free cables not only add style but also convenience. The entire package comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistant rating to ensure longevity and worry-free usage.

The boAt Rockerz 330 ANC and Rockerz 333 ANC will be available in three color variants —Black, Blue and Grey starting 23rd July for an introductory price of INR 1499.