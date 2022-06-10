boat Airdopes 191G TWS gaming earbuds with 30 hrs battery life now on sale in India

boAt, the Indian audio products manufacturer today announced the launch of its new TWS earbuds Airdopes 191G. The company said the Airdopes 191G is aimed at the gaming segment and has a low latency of only 65ms, something that boAt said is simply beast mode. The company further stated the ultra low latency is vital for an immersive gaming experience as this ensures absolutely zero delays when it comes to visuals and the accompanying audio while playing a game.

The Airdopes 191G otherwise comes with 6mm audio drivers. It connects to the base device via Bluetooth 5.2 and has IPX5 water resistance for protection against water or sweat ingress. The earphones come with a stem design while a partition of the earbuds body has been kept transparent as well.

Battery life is also a commendable 6 hours while the case can provide for additional 4 charging cycles. On the whole, the 400 mAh battery on board can provide for a total of 30 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, another nice thing with the earbuds is the quad mic setup with ENx tech that allows for calls devoid of external noise. The charging case comes with a hexagonal shape which has its own USB Type-C port for acquiring charge.

Coming to price, the Airdope 191G will set one back Rs. 1,499 and is currently listed on Flipkart and Amazon as well as the company’s own site. Colour options are Black, Blue, Gray, and Red.