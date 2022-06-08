Best 5 TWS with ANC that spell value for your buck

Let’s be honest, we all hate wires, especially when it comes to music peripherals like earphones and we have made quite a progress with them. One of the latest such innovations is the TWS earbuds which stand for Truly Wireless Stereo and do exactly what the name suggests. These handy devices are gradually becoming everyone’s favorite devices, thanks to the portability and comfort they come along with. Well, brands do understand the trend and that’s why you can easily see that the market right now is flooded with so many choices that are enough to make you confused. To solve this problem these are some of the best TWS earphones under 4,000 currently that provide these functionalities without costing a fortune!

realme Buds Air 3

Price – INR 3,999/-

The recently launched realme Buds Air 3 is your go-to audio companion. realme has a claimed 30-hour combined battery life with ANC off and around 22 hours with ANC turned on. Each earbud boasts dual microphones which help block out a claimed 42dB of noise around you. They pair over Bluetooth 5.2 and support the SBC and AAC audio codecs. If you’re after great sound quality, potent noise cancellation and a rich feature set alongside a robust companion app that works on both Android and iOS then look no further than the realme Buds Air 3. These sleek, lightweight earbuds offer sound and features that punch above their price while still delivering a solid build, great looks and ample battery endurance. The realme Buds Air 3 is available on the realme official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.

Boat Airdopes 411 ANC

Price – INR 2,399/-

The Airdopes 411 ANC are true wireless earphones from Boat. Boat, a domestic audio and wearables producer, has added the Boat Airdopes 411 ANC to its audio collection. A 10mm driver is touted to give an immersive auditory experience. Touch and gesture control are available as controllers. The buds have a battery life of up to 17.5 hours on a single charge. With ANC turned on, you get up to 4.5 hours of playback with the buds, and with ANC turned off, you get up to 5.5 hours. The case will be given an additional 12.5 hours, bringing 17.5 hours. One hour of playback is available after a short 10-minute charge. Boats Airdopes 411ANC are available on the official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Price – INR 2,999/-

In a quest to achieve a more perfect pitch sound, the Xiaomi Redmi 3 Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic have been designed to achieve a sound clarity that is unmatched. The immersive sound emerging from the Xiaomi Redmi 3 Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic is made possible through the dual drivers: dynamic and balanced armature. Whether it is the deepest bass or a high pitch treble listen to every sound clearly through this unique truly wireless device. Pushing the connectivity version a step higher, the Xiaomi Redmi 3 Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic comes with Bluetooth 5.2. A single charge can run the device for up to 7 hours. Overall 30 hours of battery life can be used through multiple charging through the charging case. No longer sweat or water will prove a problem for your earbuds. The TWS is IPX4 rated which makes it resistant to water. The design of the earbud is such that it comprises an easy touch for all multifunctional control. The MIUI pop-up on your phone quickly identifies and connects the earbuds to your phone. Redmi earbuds 3 Pro are available on the official website and Amazon.

One plus Buds Z2

Price – INR 4,999/-

For an outstanding sound quality get the OnePlus Buds Z2 In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic that enhances your music listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.2, experience a stable audio connection. It also comes with quick pairing and 10 m wireless range support. Wear it for the long run as the OnePlus Buds Z2 In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic offers 7 hours of total playtime with ANC off. So, you can enjoy your music for a long time. The OnePlus Buds Z2 In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic with Dolby atmos compatibility uses industry-leading spatial audio to produce realistic, true-to-life sound. Oneplus Buds Z2 is available on the official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro

Price – INR 3,499/-

Flaunting an amazing design, you can buy Oppo Enco Air2 Pro ETE21 In-Ear Wireless Earphone with Mic which offers amazing quality sound. The 12.4mm composite diaphragm driver produces strong, clear, rhythmic, and realistic stereo audio as if you were listening to a live concert. The isolated bass chamber allows the dynamic drivers to accommodate a broader frequency range and a bigger sound field while reducing sound distortion and refraction significantly. It’s designed to provide a purer and deeper bass sound. Control your headphones with ease and precision with three sensitive buttons. Available on the official website.