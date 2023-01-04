Blaupunkt launches powerful 200-watt SBW250 Soundbar in India

Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics and audio brand launched SBW250 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar in India. The all-new Blaupunkt SBW250 sound bar boasts of 200Watt that delivers a power-packed package of thumping bass and crisp audio.

Blaupunkt, the German iconic brand with nearly 100 years of experience has perfected the audio balance that distinguishes highs from lows in movies and music videos. A massive 8-inch Woofer encased in a solid frame increases the feel and eliminates any vibration. The Woofer is large and makes its presence felt thanks to its massive size. The build quality and reliability of the product are of the highest order.

In addition, the product comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range. The digital display is there for instant information & three equalizer sound modes are right at the fingertips with a fully functional remote. Connecting with your TV via HDMI ARC/Optical/AUX/Line-In & Bluetooth is easy.

The sleek and sophisticated look offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade. The soundbar has an equalizer that balances and controls the audio with 4 sound modes: Song, Cinema, Dialog, and 3D. For all the party people the SBW250 comes with dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

The Blaupunkt SBW250 soundbar is priced at Rs 7,999. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website.