Blaupunkt Launches All New BH31 & BH01 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Blaupunkt, a leading German audio brand has been on a roll this year! There has been launch after launch of new models and technologies. Blaupunkt has launched the BH31 & BH01 Bluetooth wireless over ear headphones and has moved audio performance to an entirely new class.

BH31 & BH01 set new levels of performance in the headphone space. Both BH31 & BH01 headphones come with a 40mm driver output in each ear. Both headphones are equipped with “Passive Noise Cancellation”, which filters out ambient sounds to offer a better experience without lowering audio quality. The sound is phenomenal with solid bass and equally smooth and clear mid and high ranges. And is backed with other additional features such as TF card slot, Built-in FM, media & volume control with Built in Mic.

Both products are at the top of their game that gives a good choice to the music enthusiasts. BH31 & BH01 are brilliantly designed, sturdy build quality with a combination of new functionalities and adjustment mechanisms. With a soft form factor and the materials used from the protein cushions, the soft PU headband to the hinges and sliders are perfectly balanced to muffle out external disturbances without sacrificing audio that offer an all-day wearability.

Blaupunkt has, in true German fashion, given them massive batteries. BH31 has 8 hours of playtime whereas BH01 backs 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. Now comes the icing on the cake. Both have Blaupunkt’s TurboVolt fast charging that can charge them up in a few minutes providing hours of playtime.

The BH31 is priced at Rs.1,299/- and is available in black and white colours. BH01 is priced at Rs.1,299/- and is available in 4 different colours. Both products are already available on Amazon & Blaupunkt website.