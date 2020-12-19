Blaupunkt has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones in India called BTW Air. Currently available on Flipkart for INR 3499, these earbuds are lightweight, feature touch-sensitive controls, and offer sweat as well as water resistance. Let’s find out more about these wireless earbuds in our review.

Design and Comfort

These earphones are lightweight and ergonomically designed. They fit comfortably and don’t fall out while jogging or working out. I could wear them for long hours without any discomfort. Besides, they offer a premium look and feel thanks to the use of high-quality ABS materials.

Not to mention, they also get IPX5 sweat and water-resistant rating, which makes them ideal for jogging or working out. Besides, they’re compact and come with a good quality charging case to protect them.

Connectivity and Sound Quality

The BTW Air uses Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The pairing process was simple. Just power ON these earphones and you’re good to go. In terms of sound quality, these earbuds are designed to deliver HD sound quality with their 6mm drivers.

The overall sound quality is good and they seem to have an element of noise cancellation. I used them to listen to podcasts and radio shows. High, lows and, Mids are well balanced so you’ll surely enjoy listening to your favorite tracks. Besides, you can also control your music and manage calls using the touch-sensitive controls. These earbuds also support Siri and Google Assistant integration.

Battery Life

The Blaupunkt BTW Air earphones come with a carry case that packs an inbuilt 500mAh battery for charging. Meanwhile, each earbud itself comes with a 45mAh battery. For a moderate user, you can easily get 5-6 hours of battery. Besides, the carrying case has an inbuilt battery life of 15 hours for charging.

Wrap Up

Blaupunkt BTW truly wireless earphones are good for anyone who needs wireless headphones for listening to music or making phone calls. It charges quickly and easily right in the case like AirPods, for a fraction of the cost. It offers decent battery life and high-quality sound for the price. Besides, these are very comfortable to wear. Highly recommend these earbuds, especially those looking to upgrade to truly wireless earphones.