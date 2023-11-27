Black Friday AirPods Pro Deal Extended: Grab Them Before They’re Gone

The hustle and bustle of Black Friday may be behind us, but the deals are still coming in hot. If you missed out on the AirPods Pro deals during the holiday shopping frenzy, fear not. The second-generation AirPods Pro are still available at a discounted price at select retailers. This is your chance to grab these top-tier wireless earbuds at a price that won’t break the bank. But don’t wait too long, as these deals won’t last forever.

Key Highlights:

The second-generation AirPods Pro are still available at a discounted price.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds.

The deal is available at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

If you missed out on the AirPods Pro deals during Black Friday, you’re in luck. The second-generation AirPods Pro are still available at a discounted price at select retailers.

Walmart

Walmart is taking $80 off the AirPods Pro (second generation) during its Black Friday sale. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds, and the deal is still available as of today.

Amazon

Amazon is also offering a discount on the AirPods Pro (second generation). The earbuds are currently priced at $190, which is a savings of $60.

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the AirPods Pro (second generation) with the USB-C charging case for $190. This is the same price as the Amazon deal, and it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for the USB-C model.

Why You Should Grab These AirPods Pro Deals

The AirPods Pro (second generation) are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They offer excellent noise cancellation, transparency mode, and sound quality. They also have a comfortable fit and long battery life.

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro (second generation) are a great option. And with these Black Friday deals, you can get them at a great price.

The AirPods Pro deals may be over, but the Black Friday savings are still alive and well. The second-generation AirPods Pro are still available at a discounted price at select retailers, so you can grab these amazing earbuds without breaking the bank. Hurry, though, as these deals won’t last forever.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are still available at a discounted price at select retailers. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds, and the deals are available for a limited time only.