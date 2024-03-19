Bitcoin Network to Soon Host User-Created AI Models

Bitcoin Virtual Machine to unlock a world of potential by allowing users to create and deploy AI models directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM), a layer-2 solution built on top of the Bitcoin network, is making headlines with an ambitious project. BVM is poised to release “Truly Open AI,” a platform that will allow users to create and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) models directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. This groundbreaking development has the potential to revolutionize the way AI interacts with the world of cryptocurrency.

This innovation marks a significant leap forward, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Bitcoin beyond its traditional role as a digital currency.

Key Highlights

AI Models on the Blockchain: Users will have the ability to create AI models and store them on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Cross-Chain Collaboration: Filecoin, Near, Avail, Polygon, and Syscoin contribute to the storage infrastructure for these models.

What is the Bitcoin Virtual Machine?

The Bitcoin Virtual Machine acts as a separate operating environment existing on top of the Bitcoin network. It enables developers to write and deploy more complex programs and applications, expanding upon Bitcoin’s typical scripting capabilities. BVM offers a way to create applications more sophisticated than basic cryptocurrency transactions.

How AI Models on the Blockchain Can Create Impact

By enabling AI models to reside on a decentralized and immutable blockchain like Bitcoin, developers gain several distinct advantages:

Security and Transparency: The inherent security and public nature of the blockchain ensure the integrity of the AI models.

Smart contracts can trigger AI models, automating processes and creating efficiencies in decentralized applications. New Applications: The possibilities are vast – imagine AI-powered trading bots, more accurate crypto price prediction tools, or AI-generated art and assets usable within the blockchain.

The introduction of the Bitcoin Virtual Machine represents a pivotal moment in blockchain technology, offering a new dimension of functionality to the Bitcoin network. As this technology evolves, it holds the potential to revolutionize the way we think about blockchain capabilities, making it a fertile ground for innovation in AI and beyond.