Biden to sign executive order expanding capabilities for government to monitor AI risks

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order that will expand the government’s ability to monitor and manage the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI). The order will direct federal agencies to develop and implement new policies and procedures for identifying, assessing, and mitigating AI risks.

Key Highlights:

The order will also establish a new National AI Risk Management Framework to coordinate the government’s efforts to monitor and manage AI risks.

The order comes as the government is increasingly concerned about the potential risks posed by AI, including the potential for AI to be used for malicious purposes, such as surveillance, discrimination, and autonomous weapons.

The order will direct federal agencies to take a number of steps to monitor and manage AI risks, including:

Establishing new policies and procedures for the development, use, and oversight of AI systems.

Sharing information about AI risks with other federal agencies and with the private sector.

The order will also establish a new National AI Risk Management Framework to coordinate the government's efforts to monitor and manage AI risks. The framework will be led by the National Security Council and will include representatives from a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice.

The executive order is a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to address the risks posed by AI. The order will help the government to better identify and assess AI risks, and to develop new strategies for mitigating those risks.

Why is this important?

AI is a powerful technology with the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. However, AI also poses a number of risks, including the potential for AI to be used for malicious purposes.

The executive order is important because it will help the government to better identify and assess AI risks, and to develop new strategies for mitigating those risks. This will help to ensure that AI is used for good and not for harm.

What are the potential implications of the executive order?

The executive order is likely to have a number of implications for the development and use of AI in the United States. For example, the order could lead to new regulations on the development and use of AI systems. The order could also lead to increased government funding for research on AI risks.

Overall, the executive order is a positive step forward in the government’s efforts to address the risks posed by AI. The order will help to ensure that AI is used for good and not for harm.