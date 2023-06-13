Best TWS under 2000 in Audio Segment

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to express your love and appreciation for the incredible dad in your life. This year, show your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that reflects his personality and interests. To help you find the perfect present, we have curated a list of amazing TWS Father’s Day gift ideas that are sure to make your dad’s day extra special. In this listicle, we have mentioned the top true wireless earbuds under ₹2000 that deliver impressive sound quality, comfortable fit, and convenient features without breaking the bank:

Wings Phantom 340: The unique design, coupled with its up to 30 dB active noise cancellation feature, brings to life the product’s theme- ‘As Clear As It Gets.’ Phantom 340 earbuds have the potential to take your music listening experience to a new level with state-of-the-art offerings like the 13 mm drivers, high-speed Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, complete touch control, IPX5 water and sweat resistance technology and up to 40 hours of playtime. One can purchase these sleek earbuds from Amazon, Flipkart and the brand’s official website. INR 1,999/-

Truke BTG Storm: Indulge in cinematic soundscapes with the truke BTG Storm’s 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers. These high-quality earbuds deliver exceptional audio precision, immersing you in every detail of your favorite games. With an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours* using the charging case, you can game to your heart’s content without worrying about running out of battery. INR 999/-

Mivi Duopods K2:Unclouded Call Clarity & Long-Lasting Battery. Engineered with AI-ENC for HD call clarity with 40 hrs of combined playtime on a single charge. DuoPods K2 is the new pocket-sized audio powerhouse.