Wings Phantom 345 True Wireless Earbuds Review

The Wings Phantom 345 true wireless earbuds cater to individuals seeking a high-quality listening experience combined with the convenience of a truly wireless design. These earbuds are perfect for casual listeners, fitness enthusiasts, and even music aficionados who value sound quality and long battery life. In this comprehensive review, we will discuss the design, performance, battery life, additional features, and overall value of the Phantom 345 earbuds.

Wings Phantom 345 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Effective Distance: 15m

Impedance: 32Ω

Frequency: 20Hz~20KHz

ANC: 30dB

Speaker Size: 13mm

Design and Build Quality

The Phantom 345 earbuds feature a sleek and ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your ears, making them suitable for extended listening sessions. The lightweight design, weighing just 3.5g, ensures that the earbuds do not cause any discomfort or fatigue during use. The earbuds and charging case come in a minimalist and stylish design that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Built with durability in mind, the Phantom 345 earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, making them an ideal companion for workouts, outdoor activities, or even just for use in unpredictable weather conditions. The charging case, which houses the earbuds when not in use, is made from high-quality materials and features a USB Type-C port for fast and easy charging.

Performance

The Phantom 345 earbuds offer an impressive set of specifications, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable listening experience.

The Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures a stable and fast connection, with an effective range of up to 15 meters, allowing users to move around freely without any interruptions in their listening experience. The Phantom 345 earbuds also feature a 13mm high-fidelity driver, which is designed to deliver exceptional sound quality across various music genres. The earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, offering a balanced sound profile with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs.

One of the standout features of the Phantom 345 earbuds is the 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This technology effectively blocks out external noise, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their music or focus on important calls. The ANC performance is particularly impressive considering the earbuds’ price point.

Battery Life

The Phantom 345 earbuds boast an impressive battery life that sets them apart from many competitors. With a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime, users can enjoy their music for extended periods without worrying about charging their earbuds. The charging case provides additional battery life, with a complete charging time of just 1.5 hours, ensuring that your earbuds are always ready to go when you need them.

Software and User Interface

The Phantom 345 earbuds are compatible with the Wings Sync App, which allows users to customize touch controls, change the blinking pattern of the earbuds, and locate lost earbuds using a convenient map feature. The app also provides firmware updates to ensure that your earbuds are always up to date with the latest features and improvements. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to play/pause music, skip tracks, control volume, and activate voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant. The intuitive touch controls make it easy to manage your listening experience without needing to reach for your phone.

Additional Features

The Phantom 345 earbuds come with several additional features that enhance the overall user experience:

Digital Battery Display: This feature allows real-time tracking of the earbuds’ battery life on the charging case. This makes it easier for users to know when it’s time to charge their earbuds and avoid interruptions in their listening experience.

This feature allows real-time tracking of the earbuds’ battery life on the charging case. This makes it easier for users to know when it’s time to charge their earbuds and avoid interruptions in their listening experience. Quad ENC Mic: The Phantom 345 earbuds have four built-in microphones that work together to improve call clarity and reduce background noise. This feature ensures that your voice is heard clearly during calls, even in noisy environments.

The Phantom 345 earbuds have four built-in microphones that work together to improve call clarity and reduce background noise. This feature ensures that your voice is heard clearly during calls, even in noisy environments. Voice Assistant Compatibility: The Phantom 345 earbuds are compatible with popular voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Users can activate the voice assistant by tapping on the earbuds, making it easy to ask questions, send messages, or control smart home devices without reaching for their phone.

The Phantom 345 earbuds are compatible with popular voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Users can activate the voice assistant by tapping on the earbuds, making it easy to ask questions, send messages, or control smart home devices without reaching for their phone. Secure Fit: The earbuds come with multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a secure and comfortable fit for users with different ear shapes and sizes. This helps to provide a better seal and enhances the overall sound quality and noise isolation.

Pros:

Lightweight design and comfortable fit

Long battery life and fast charging

High-quality sound with 13mm high-fidelity driver

IPX5 water and sweat resistance

Customizable controls and features via Wings Sync App

Quad ENC Mic for clear calls

Cons:

Some users may find the touch controls sensitive or not intuitive

Conclusion

The Phantom 345 true wireless earbuds offer an impressive combination of sound quality, battery life, and convenience. With customizable controls, a lightweight design, and useful features such as the digital battery display and Quad ENC Mic, these earbuds provide great value for their price. Whether you’re an audiophile or a casual listener, the Phantom 345 earbuds are a solid choice for a satisfying listening experience. Their long battery life, water resistance, and comfortable fit make them ideal for various activities, from daily commuting to intense workouts.