Best Five Smart TV Brands of All Time

After the post covid scenario, whenever it is about spending quality time with your family, the best way is watching movies, television shows, news, or enjoying T20 matches. And if it is on a big screen it makes your family time more joyful. In a modern era of technology, we all look to update our electronic gadgets to smart ones. TVs are one of the favorite gadgets in every household, if it is a smart TV it adds to the fun time for the family.

If you are planning to a new TV for your family, then read this article till the end for a smart investment. There are a few pointers you should keep in mind while investing your money in a premium or value-for-money product for the family, like a Smart Television. While purchasing a Smart TV you should remember a few things, like Sound, Display, distinguishing features, etc for a better experience. We have curated a list of the best TV in India that will help you in making your buying decision.

Best Top Five Smart TVs –

Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV 55-inch – INR 42,999/-

The Blaupunkt Google TV provides 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on & operate your TV by giving voice commands.

The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV is one step ahead of any other entertainment box, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers to navigate and find their favorite trending movies based on their viewing habits, and shows with the press of a button. Google TV and its voice assistant feature offer an entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen. The QLED TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. To deliver a gorgeous look, all the models come with Allow stand, Bezel-less, and Air Slim design. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 Nits wherein 65-inches come with 600 nits.



Sony Bravia Google TV KD-32W830K – INR 26990

With a Screen Size of 32 Inches and a Resolution of 720p, this TV Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More. It comes with a total of 3 HDMI Ports. It offers Compatibility with the following devices – Android Phones, Home theatre, and iPhones.

It offers a Refresh Rate: of 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle along with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It produces a Sound Output of 20 Watts (Dolby Audio). Other supported TV features – Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with this it also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa.



OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro – INR 30000

This OnePlus TV comes with a Screen Size of 43 inches and offers a 4K Resolution. It Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, and Hotstar. It has a total of 3 HDMI Ports and comes with Stereo Surround Speakers With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it gives the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, or a gaming console. It also offers 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Its Dual-band Wi-Fi Sound produces 24 Watts Output



Westinghouse TV 32-inch (WH32SP17) Pi Series – INR 8499/-

Introducing the Westinghouse 32-inch pi series TV. This TV is perfect for those who want to upgrade their television but are limited by budget. With this TV, you will get all the features and functions you desire at an affordable price. Order now and get it delivered to your doorstep. The Pi model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL, one of India’s largest TV manufacturers.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter.

The model includes 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. Users of the Smart HD Ready TV will have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store. To top it all off, consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow. Users can access all these features without even having to get up from their comfortable spot on the couch. The newly launched model is already available for Amazon customers on Amazon The Great India Festival Sale.

Samsung (55 inches) Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV – INR 46,999/-

Samsung is the best tv for a family person, it gives you the resolution of Crystal 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a Refresh Rate of 50 Hertz. It also contains connectivity ports 3 HDMI to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices. Samsung TVs always come with the perfect display of Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel which includes One Billion Colors, a New Bezel-less Design, Supports HDR 10+, PurColor, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, and Auto Game Mode. When testing the durability of its sound output of 20 Watts then able to judge its Quality, Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony. It may contain Smart TV Features and applications such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and more, Voice Assistant – Bixby & Alexa, Tap View, PC Mode, Universal Guide, Web Browser, and Screen Mirroring.