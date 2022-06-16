Best Father’s Day Gifts for Your Tech Savvy Dads by ViewSonic India

Being selfless and silently sacrificing their happiness for kids, fathers will always remain their superheroes. Whether he spends his free time surfing the internet, watching old Bollywood movies, or hustling hard between work and spending quality time with his family, fathers are the guiding light for all of us.

Not every day do we get to express our love and gratitude for our dads; this Father’s Day, treat your dads with love, pampering, and appreciation. ViewSonic brings the most thoughtful gift options for all the tech enthusiast dads:

ViewSonic TD1655 Touch Portable Monitor

To shuffle between work and family life efficiently, the 16” portable full HD touch monitor TD1655 is perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations outside the office. The sturdy and durable portable monitor screen can also be extended from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment. Apt for multitasking, the stylish monitor is compact and lightweight, equipped with an adjustable wide stand and pivot-table display that will support various working angles, taking their work-leisure setup up a notch. So this father’s day, let your dad celebrate his me time with the perfectly equipped tech- enabled monitor.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

Enhancing your dad’s binge-watching experience, the recently introduced product ViewSonic M2e LED Portable Projector is a perfect gift. . Additionally, easing and improving his presentation skill during the meeting, the M2e is an apt product used for work from home experience. The device is portable, effortless to set up, and easy to connect. M2e hardly weighs 1 kg, making it easy to carry in a handbag or backpack. The best add-on this projector brings for your dad is embedded with features that allow it to be placed virtually anywhere in the house. It is also embedded with Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant autofocus in an ultra light. The compact, stylish and light-weight projector contains a built-in streaming mechanism and supports screen mirroring from smartphones which further become a perfect day-out plan for your dad.

ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor

If your father is a digital nomad, the ViewSonic 15.6” VG1655 can serve as a complementary screen to a laptop or tablet for boosted productivity on the go. With an anti-glare screen and Full HD 1080p resolution, the monitor delivers a crystal-clear viewing experience. In addition, the display is loaded with features for the user’s convenience that include a built-in stand, various viewing angles and versatile connectivity (one-cable solution). The VG1655 monitor on this father’s day will make his life easier and will surely make his day!

ViewSonic M1+_G2 Projector

The ViewSonic M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a perfect buy for your dad, who loves travelling and binge-watching shows and movies. This light-weight and portable projector makes it handy and easy to carry. Additionally,it is easy to set up in any desired place. The projector is embedded with smart technology and offers 300 LED lumens that deliver a convenient, enjoyable entertainment experience anywhere. The projector provides beautiful movie nights and bonding times with your dad with the stylish design, flawless picture quality, and amazing sound by Harman Kardon.