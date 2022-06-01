Best Fake Location Apps – How I Spoof Location On iPhone in 2022?

Sometimes it might be necessary to fake your iPhone location. This can be to ensure better privacy or to access some features and apps that aren’t available in your location. Users also fake their location on dating sites if they feel they have better chances of getting an ideal match in another location. Or it can be just for fun, to spoof your friends into falsely believing you are somewhere else. Whatever the reason might be, the fact is, there sure are ways to change location on iPhone without jailbreaking it using the UltFone iOS Location Changer.

Reason why the UltFone iOS Location Changer is used

Changing your location to another place helps bypassing geo-restrictions that often prevents the use of an app, either wholly or in parts, to comply with local laws and regulation. Faking your location can be of immense help in such situations as you will have unrestricted access to such apps or other features irrespective of local rules.

Faking locations can also be of help when you are using dating apps such as Tinder. Here you can fake your location to somewhere else where you believe will lead to greater prospect of finding a match or friend suggestions.

Lastly, concealing one’s location can be a nice idea for the privacy freaks. As it is, there have already been reports of companies tracking user’s every move on the pretext of offering more specialised services and ads. With the UltFone iOS Location Changer, you can easily change your location to someplace else to fool such tracking attempts.

Benefits with the UltFone iOS Location Changer

The UltFone iOS Location Changer is among the best apps to change the location on your iPhone device. The reasons for that are many but prime amongst them is the ease with which the app can be used. For instance, the GPS location can be changed to anywhere in the world with just a single click. That’s as easy as it can get.

This apart, the UltFone iOS Location Changer is also compatible with almost all apps that require location information for their operation. Those include Facebook, WhatsApp, Pokemon Go and such. Among the other advantages with the UltFone iOS Location Changer include its support for the latest iOS 15 while still being compatible with the first generation iPhone as well. Plus, the app will also allow for the addition of GPX files that would cover the routes that you’d like to.

How to use UltFone iOS Location Changer

As has already been stated, using the UltFone iOS Location Changer is a breeze. The process starts with downloading and installing the UltFone iOS Location Changer application on your computer. The company makes available a version for both Windows and Mac computers.

Once you are done with the installation process, here is what you need to do to get started.

Launch UltFone iOS Location Changer. You will get to see the primary interface where GPS change happens to be the default interface. Here, all you need to do is to checkmark on the disclaimer box and then click on the Continue button. The next thing for you to do is to connect your iPhone or iPad to the computer. This can be done via the Apple cable. Also, make sure the iPhone has been unlocked and that you trust the computer. You will next be redirected to a map. Here, search for a location or the GPS co-ordinates that you wish to set. On the left panel, you will get to see both the current location as well as the destination. The distance between the two is shown beneath. Click on the Start to Modify button.

That is pretty much all that you will need to do. All of this make the UltFone iOS Location Changer one of the easiest and the best app to fake your location with the iPhone without having to jailbreak the device. If, you have been wondering how to change my iPhone location, you now know which app to go for. The UltFone iOS Location Changer comes with a simple user interface and does not require connecting to the internet for its operation as well.