From cryptocurrency to e-wallets, online gamblers have a plethora of payment methods to choose from. However, a lot of them still prefer to rely on the good old credit card to make deposits and withdrawals. That’s why many online casinos in Canada accept the biggest names in the industry, such as Visa and Amex. If you’ve been looking for the best Amex casinos in Canada, you’ve come to the right place. Choosing a safe online casino is just as important as securing your mobile communication, as it helps to keep your private and financial data anonymous. Here are our top ten suggestions.

1. Lucky Spins

With more than 4000 casino games, it’s easy to see why Lucky Spins would make the list of Canada’s best Amex casinos. They also have incredible live casino games, so you can get that authentic casino experience without leaving the comfort of your living room. Besides, we love the fact that they have great customer support that’s there to answer your questions 24/7. All in all, they have a nearly perfect score in our book.

2. Zodiac Casino

A lot of casinos that you can find online actually have a license with an origin outside of Canada. But not Zodiac Casino – they come equipped with a Canadian license, as well as a welcome bonus that’s valid for the first five deposits. They might be one of the best American Express casinos in Canada, but they also accept a variety of payment methods. Finally, they are a highly trusted brand, which is why you should have no problems playing on their platform.

3. Casino Days

Your days in Casino Days will be enriched with more than 3000 casino games, weekly bonuses, and safe & secure banking methods. Besides, playing on their platform is going to be a truly satisfying experience, as they have a well-designed website that’s full of vibrant colors. They also have an easy and straightforward registration process, which is another point in their favor. Try them out as the circumstances point to a satisfactory gaming experience.

4. PokerStars

If you are a die-hard fan of poker, then PokerStars might be one of the best Amex casinos in Canada for you. They accept Amex via PayPal deposits and are one of the best platforms where you can play poker. It’s important to mention that they also have eight other payment methods, as well as same-day withdrawals, which is important for those who don’t like to wait around for long processing times.

5. Casino Mega

Casino Mega is famous for quite a few things, but it’s mostly known for its top selection of games. After all, their offer includes more than 4500 casino titles, so it’s safe to say that they have an extensive games library. But that’s not where their offer ends. Casino Mega also has a live chat button, providing you with the necessary support 24/7. Likewise, they have a low minimum deposit limit, so you can play games even if you are not ready to part ways with a lot of money.

6. Quatro Casino

If you are a fan of Microgaming casino games, then Quatro Casino is the place to be. They feature more than 500 games from this software developer and can provide you with generous bonuses. Quatro Casino has made the list of the best Amex casinos in Canada because they are fully licensed, apart from being considered one of the best places for mobile users. Your phone no longer has to serve for capturing breathtaking holiday pics only – it can also provide unlimited access to your favourite casino games.

7. Yukon Gold

Yukon Gold might not have thousands of casino games like some other casinos on the list, but they do have a more than decent selection of 500+ quality casino titles. Besides, the modern design of their website is sometimes enough to urge you to spend a lot of time on their platform. Apart from accepting American express payments, they also go for Interac, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, and similar payment services. You might just strike gold with Yukon Gold.

8. Spin Casino

One of the very first things you will notice about Spin Casino is that they have jackpot rewards every day. Apart from that, they also feature a massive deposit bonus and offer bonus spins on particular games. Spin Casino is also known for its excellent security technology and fast payout speed, as they only take one to two days to process your request. Of course, like other casinos on the list, they accept a variety of other payment methods and aren’t limited to Amex only.

9. Dolly Casino

New to the gambling scene, Dolly Casino is already one of the top casinos in Canada that accept Amex. And we can definitely see why other players would choose it after comparing it to other casinos on the market. They offer a generous welcome bonus, free spins, and special promotions that will have your head spinning. Besides, they have an incredible collection of live casino games, which is something that’s a huge plus for those who love to frequent land-based casinos.

10. PlayOJO

Last, but certainly not the list, we have PlayOJO – a place where endless fun begins. There are many things that make this casino one of the best places that you will be able to find on the market. From free spins to bonuses that are paid out in cash, it’s apparent that they came through for their players. Of course, there’s also the fact that they offer an impressive collection of casino games coupled with numerous payment methods, so it’s easy to see why they are a frequent stop on an average casino-goer’s list.

The bottom line

You will be met with a lot of different options when searching for the best Amex casinos in Canada and there’s every chance that you will get it right, no matter which casino you choose. However, it’s best to do your research in due time and avoid making a mistake, as every casino has something special that sets them apart from the bunch.