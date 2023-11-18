Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Hit Record Low Price at Walmart’s Black Friday Sale

Beats by Dre is offering a significant discount on its popular Beats Studio3 wireless headphones during Walmart’s Black Friday sale. The headphones are currently available for just $99, down from their original price of $349. This represents a savings of $250, making it the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio3.

Key Highlights:

The Beats Studio3 are known for their high-quality audio and immersive noise cancellation. They are powered by the Apple W1 chip, which provides a seamless pairing experience with Apple devices. The headphones also feature Pure ANC technology, which blocks out external noise so you can focus on your music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

Additional Details:

The deal is available online and in Walmart stores nationwide.

The Beats Studio3 are available in a variety of colors, including Matte Black, Shadow Grey, Midnight Blue, and Satin Silver.

Comparison to Previous Black Friday Deals:

In 2022, the Beats Studio3 were available for $150 during Black Friday.

In 2021, the Beats Studio3 were available for $180 during Black Friday.

In 2020, the Beats Studio3 were not on sale during Black Friday.

Purchasing Options:

Refurbished Beats Studio3: Walmart also offers refurbished Beats Studio3 for an even lower price. Refurbished headphones are like-new headphones that have been returned and inspected for quality. They come with a one-year warranty.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are also on sale during Black Friday. The Solo3 offer many of the same features as the Studio3, including Pure ANC and the Apple W1 chip. However, they have a more compact design and a slightly lower battery life.

Why are the Beats Studio3 on sale?

The Beats Studio3 are a few years old now, so it’s likely that Beats is clearing out inventory to make way for newer models. However, the Beats Studio3 are still excellent headphones, and they offer a great value at this price.

How to get the deal:

