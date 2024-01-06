Bard Pro: Google’s AI Assistant Goes Premium, But Will Users Pay Up?

The future of AI assistants is looking more premium, with Google potentially offering an “advanced” version of its popular Bard assistant behind a paywall. This move, if confirmed, could signal a shift in the landscape of AI accessibility, raising questions about the democratization of this powerful technology.

Key Highlights:

Google Bard, the AI assistant powered by the Gemini language model, might get a paid “advanced” version.

Bard Advanced, likely powered by the more powerful Gemini Ultra, could offer enhanced capabilities like advanced math and reasoning.

Hints of Bard Advanced were discovered in Bard’s website code, suggesting a potential integration with Google One subscription.

Custom bot creation, prompt enhancement features, and a “Gallery” for exploring Bard’s potential are also in the works.

Whether Bard Advanced will be a success depends on its pricing, features, and Google’s ability to convince users to pay for AI beyond basic tasks.

Bard, launched in 2023, has impressed users with its ability to hold conversations, generate creative text formats, and answer questions in an informative way. Powered by Google’s Gemini language model, Bard already showcases advanced capabilities compared to its competitors. However, it appears that Google is aiming even higher with a potential “Bard Advanced” version.

The evidence for this premium tier comes from developer sleuthing. Code snippets found within the Bard website hint at the existence of Bard Advanced, describing it as a “more capable large language model with advanced math and reasoning skills.” This suggests that Bard Advanced might be powered by Gemini Ultra, the top-tier version of Google’s language model family, known for its superior performance on complex tasks.

Furthermore, the code mentions a potential integration with Google One, a subscription service that bundles various Google offerings. This could mean that Bard Advanced might be available as an add-on to existing Google One subscriptions, offering users access to its enhanced capabilities for a monthly fee.

Beyond the core functionality boost, Bard Advanced might also introduce exciting new features. One possibility is “Motoko,” a codename for a feature that allows users to create custom bots. This could open up a whole new world of personalized AI interactions, similar to OpenAI’s GPT Plus feature that lets users create and share custom “GPTs.”

Other potential features include a “power up” tool that enhances user prompts, a “Gallery” section for exploring Bard’s capabilities, and a dedicated “tasks” tab for managing longer AI processes like image generation.

While the prospect of a more powerful Bard is enticing, the question remains: will users be willing to pay for it? The success of Bard Advanced will hinge on several factors. First, the pricing needs to be competitive and justify the added value compared to the free Bard version. Second, the features need to be genuinely useful and address specific user needs beyond basic tasks. Finally, Google needs to effectively communicate the benefits of Bard Advanced and convince users that it’s worth the extra cost.

The potential benefits of a paid tier are undeniable. It could allow Google to invest more resources into developing and maintaining Bard, leading to faster innovation and improved performance. Additionally, a premium model could attract users who need advanced AI capabilities for professional or creative endeavors.

However, there are also concerns about a paywalled AI future. If access to powerful AI becomes restricted to those who can afford it, it could exacerbate existing inequalities and hinder the democratization of this transformative technology.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to pay for Bard Advanced will be up to individual users. Whether this premium tier becomes a game-changer or a missed opportunity for Google remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the evolution of AI assistants is accelerating, and the future of human-computer interaction is becoming increasingly complex and nuanced.