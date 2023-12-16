Baldur’s Gate 3 Skips Game Pass Launch, Larian Boss Sets Record Straight

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally landed on Xbox Series X/S, but don’t hold your breath for a Game Pass debut. Despite the highly anticipated RPG’s arrival on the platform, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke has quashed rumors of a potential Game Pass inclusion.

Key Highlights:

Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke confirms Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t be on Xbox Game Pass.

Vincke clarifies this was always the plan, despite recent Xbox release.

Decision driven by Larian’s development approach and financial considerations.

Fans express disappointment, but some understand the studio’s perspective.

In a recent interview with IGN, Vincke addressed the speculation head-on, stating: “Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn’t going to be on Game Pass, it’s not going to be on Game Pass.” This definitive statement clears the air for Xbox players hoping to experience the critically acclaimed adventure through the subscription service.

Reasons Behind the Decision:

Several factors likely contributed to Larian’s decision to keep Baldur’s Gate 3 off Game Pass. One key element is the studio’s unique development philosophy. Known for its iterative approach and lengthy Early Access period, Larian might not align perfectly with the day-and-date release model often associated with Game Pass titles.

Furthermore, financial considerations undoubtedly played a role. Baldur’s Gate 3 has already enjoyed strong sales on PC, and making it readily available through subscription might not be the most lucrative strategy for Larian at this stage.

Fan Reactions and Moving Forward:

The news has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some express disappointment, particularly those who were hoping for a convenient way to jump into the game on Xbox. However, others understand Larian’s reasoning, acknowledging the studio’s right to control its own distribution strategy.

Despite the Game Pass exclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release marks a significant milestone for the beloved RPG series. With Larian’s commitment to ongoing development and post-launch content, players on both PC and Xbox can look forward to many more adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

Looking Ahead:

While Baldur’s Gate 3’s Game Pass absence might be a blow to some players, it’s important to remember that Larian Studios has always been transparent about its development plans and priorities. The studio’s focus on delivering a high-quality, expansive RPG experience remains paramount, and players can rest assured that Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue to evolve and grow in the months and years to come.