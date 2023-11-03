Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Big Steam Deck Upgrade With FSR 2.2

Larian Studios has released a new patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 that includes support for FSR 2, the latest upscaling technology from AMD. FSR 2 is designed to improve performance and image quality on a wide range of hardware, including the Steam Deck.

Key Highlights:

Early reports suggest that FSR 2 can provide a significant performance boost for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck, without impacting image quality too much. For example, one user reported that they were able to achieve a consistent 30fps frame rate at 1080p resolution with FSR 2 enabled, even in demanding areas of the game.

FSR 2 is a temporal upscaling technology, which means that it uses information from multiple frames to generate a higher resolution image. This can help to improve performance without sacrificing too much image quality. FSR 2 also includes a number of new features, such as support for variable rate shading and anti-aliasing.

How to Use FSR 2 on the Steam Deck:

To use FSR 2 on the Steam Deck, simply go to the game’s graphics settings and select FSR 2 from the Upscaling drop-down menu. You can then adjust the FSR 2 quality setting to your liking.

Valve has also added a new FSR 2 performance overlay to the Steam Deck, which can be used to monitor how FSR 2 is impacting performance. To enable the FSR 2 performance overlay, open the Steam Deck’s quick settings menu and select “Performance”. Then, toggle on the “FSR 2 Performance Overlay” option.

Benefits of Using FSR 2 on the Steam Deck:

There are a number of benefits to using FSR 2 on the Steam Deck. First, FSR 2 can improve performance, which can lead to a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Second, FSR 2 can improve image quality, especially in demanding areas of the game. Finally, FSR 2 is very easy to use, and there is no need to tweak any complex settings.

The addition of FSR 2 is a big win for Baldur’s Gate 3 players on the Steam Deck. FSR 2 can provide a significant performance boost without sacrificing too much image quality. If you are playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck, be sure to enable FSR 2 in the game’s graphics settings.