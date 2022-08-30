Awaited realme 828 Fan Festival Arrives, Celebrating at “Keep It Real” Music Festival

Ads

realme, India’s most trusted technology brand, held its biggest realme 828 Fan Festival for realme fans worldwide on 28th August in Ahmedabad at its world’s first flagship store to enable more and more young people to experience the leap-forward performance. Every year, the realme fanfest caters to a particular theme that resonates with the interest and personality of the brand’s users, and this time realme had ‘Music’ as its theme, hosting music performances for the first time by Naezy and Spin Doctor on site. The most anticipated realme Fan Festival arrived with exciting activities as well as discounts and promotions, lined up on products for fans to enjoy. Fans were immersed in this fascinating music festival and showed great interest in products on site.

The realme Fan Festival Activities with “Keep It Real” Spirit

Encouraging the young to “Keep It Real”, realme started the campaign worldwide in August, kicking off the “realme 828 Fan Festival”. During the Fan Festival, with the “Keep It Real” mentality, realme focused on its fans, its community, and the mission to empower the next generation of youth.

Ads

The realme Fan Festival is a celebration of the brand to stay connected with the youth community that continues to support the brand. Aside from the various treats throughout the month, in conjunction with the Fan Festival, fans witnessed an array of fun activities which lasted all day at the Music Festival on August 28th. From games and raffles to some exciting activities, realme fans got an opportunity to win annual fans prizes followed by Photo Op session, Q&A session with realme’s product managers, realmeow painting and many more.

Elated by the overwhelming response from realme fans, Mr. Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said “realme Fan Festival is a chance for realme to acknowledge its invigorating interaction with young people across the globe. Young people, both our customers and our employees, have taught us to be fearless trend-setters and to leap into the future, giving us the bravery to upend a well-established industry.”

Real Promotions and Treats

Besides the music festival, realme had a load of discounts and promotions to offer both online and offline. The sales, which has been live since August 24, has seen realme products worth more than INR 500 crore via all channels. Over a period of four days, realme sold over 422,000 smartphone units, and more than 100,000 AIoT units. realme fans also have access to realme Savings Pass, which allows them to avail benefits worth over INR 1000 among many other benefits.

The young realme is constantly delivering the courage that “Changing the world doesn’t need seniority”, surpassing all the time with the ability of breaking the rules. realme has gained the love of more realme fans in global events and is growing together with young users all over the world.