realme announces attractive offers worth over INR 20 crores during 828 realme Fan Festival

Ads

realme, the most trusted technology brand has announced exciting offers worth over INR 20 Crores for customers, to celebrate the 828 realme Fan Festival. The offers and benefits can be availed by buyers from 24th August to 28th August 2022 on Flipkart, Amazon, realme.com and maineline channels.

Customers can now avail many offers that include INR 2,500 prepaid discount on realme 9 5G* (6GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2,500 prepaid discount on realme 9 Pro +* (8GB+128GB) (8GB+256GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme 9 Pro 5G* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2,000 prepaid discount on realme 9i* (4GB+64GB) & (6GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1,500 prepaid discount on realme 9* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1,500 prepaid discount on realme narzo 50* (6GB+128GB) on Amazon and realme.com; INR 600 off on direct pricing of realme narzo 50i (2GB+32GB) on Amazon and realme.com and INR 1,000 off on direct pricing of all variants of realme narzo 50A on Amazon and realme.com.

In addition to the mainline offers, user can avail attractive discounts on mainline channels that include INR 1500 cash offer on realme 9i (4GB+64GB) and (6GB+128GB); INR 1000 cash offer on realme 9; INR 600 cash offer on realme narzo 50i; and other bank offers on realme 9 5G (6GB+128GB), realme 9 Pro + (8GB+128GB) and (8GB+256GB) and realme GT Neo 3.

Ads

During the sale realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various products on Flipkart and realme.com; realme Pad Mini* (3GB+32GB Wifi) with a flat discount of INR 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of INR 500; realme Pad Mini* (4GB+64GB Wifi) with a flat discount of INR 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of INR 500; realme Pad Mini* (3GB+32GB Wifi + LTE) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off; realme Pad Mini* (4GB+64GB Wifi + LTE) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off; realme Pad Slim* (3GB+32GB Wifi) with a flat discount of INR 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000; realme Pad Slim* (3GB+32GB Wifi + LTE) with a prepaid discount offer of INR 1,000 off; and other bank offers on the realme Pad Slim* (4GB+64GB LTE) and all the variants of realme Pad X*; realme Book Slim i3 (8GB+256GB) with a discount of INR 9,000 on Flipkart and realme.com.

realme will also offer great discounts on IoT products that include INR 200 discount realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and realme.com; INR 200 discount realme TechLife Buds T100 on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and realme.com; INR 300 discount realme Buds Air 2 on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and realme.com; INR 200 discount realme Buds Air 3 Neo and realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 400 discount on realme Techlife Watch S100 and realme Techlife Watch SZ100 on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and realme.com; INR 300 discount on realme Security Camera 360 Degrees on Flipkart, and realme.com; INR 2,000 discount on realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 500 discount on realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 200 discount on realme Beard Trimmer on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and realme.com.

Online offers details of smartphones:

Product Details PrePaid/ Pricing Offer Bank Offer/ Coupon Sale Date realme 9 5G* (6GB+128GB) INR 2500 INR 1000 BO 24th – 28th August realme 9 Pro +* (8GB+128GB) & (8GB+256GB) INR 2500 INR 2000 BO 24th – 28th August realme 9i* (4GB+64GB) & (6GB+128GB) INR 2000 INR 1000 BO 24th – 28th August realme 9 Pro 5G* INR 2000 INR 1000 BO 24th – 28th August realme narzo 50* (6GB+128GB) INR 1500 INR 1000 BO 24th – 31st August realme 9* INR 1500 INR 1000 BO 24th – 28th August realme narzo 50A (all variant) INR 1000 Pricing INR 1000 SPC 24th – 28th August realme narzo 50i (2GB+32GB) INR 600 Pricing INR 600 Coupon 24th – 28th August

Offline offers details of smartphones:

Product Details Offline Offer Sale Date realme C31 (3GB+32GB) INR 500 cash offer 24th – 28th August realme 9 5G (6GB+128GB) INR 3500 pinelab 24th – 28th August realme 9 Pro + (8GB+128GB) & (8GB+256GB) INR 4500 pinelab 24th – 28th August realme 9i (4GB+64GB) & (6GB+128GB) INR 1500 cash offer 24th – 28th August realme 9 Pro 5G INR 3000 pinelab 24th – 28th August realme C11 INR 400 cash offer 24th – 28th August realme 9 INR 1000 cash offer 24th – 28th August realme C25Y (4GB+64GB) INR 500 cash offer 29th – 31st August realme C21Y (4GB+64GB) INR 500 cash offer 24th – 31st August realme GT Neo 3 INR 5000 pinelab 24th – 31st August realme narzo 50A INR 2000 pinelab 24th – 28th August realme narzo 50i INR 600 cash offer 24th – 28th August realme narzo 30 (6GB+128GB) INR 1000 cash 24th – 31st August realme narzo 30 5G INR 2000 cash 24th – 31st August realme narzo50 INR 2500 pinelab 24th – 31st August

Offers details of realme Tablets:

Product Details Variant Price Offer Prepaid Offer Bank Offer Event Price realme Pad Mini 3GB+32GB Wifi INR 10999 INR 1000 INR 500 Flat 10% Discount (up to INR 1250)* INR 8549 4GB+64GB Wifi INR 12999 INR 1000 INR 500 INR 10349 3GB+32GB Wifi+LTE INR 12999 0 INR 1000 INR 10799 4GB+64GB Wifi+LTE INR 14999 0 INR 1000 INR 12749 realme Pad Slim 3GB+32GB Wifi INR 13999 INR 1000 INR 1000 INR 10799 3GB+32GB Wifi+LTE INR 15999 0 INR 1000 INR 13749 4GB+64GB Wifi+LTE INR 17999 0 0 INR 16749 realme Pad X 4GB+64GB Wifi INR 19999 0 0 Flat INR 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit and Debit cards only. INR 17999 4GB+64GB Wifi+5G INR 25999 0 0 INR 23999 6GB+128GB Wifi+5G INR 27999 0 0 INR 25999

Offers details of realme laptops:

Product Details Variant Price Offer Event Price realme Book Slim* i3 (8GB+256GB) INR 46999 INR 9000 INR 37999 realme Book Slim* i5 (8GB+ 512GB) INR 59999 INR 7000 INR 52999 realme Book Prime* i3 (16GB+512GB) INR 64999 INR 2000 INR 62999

Offers details of AIOT products:

Product Details Price Offer Event Price realme Buds Wireless INR 1799 INR 200 INR 1599 realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo INR 1499 INR 200 INR 1299 realme Techlife Buds T100 INR 1499 INR 200 INR 1299 realme Buds Q2 INR 2499 INR 500 INR 1999 realme Buds Q2 Neo INR 1599 INR 300 INR 1299 realme Buds Air 2 INR 3299 INR 300 INR 2999 realme Buds Air 3 Neo INR 1999 INR 200 INR 1799 realme Buds Air 3 INR 3999 INR 200 INR 3799 realme Buds Air Pro INR 4999 INR 1000 INR 3999 3W BT Speaker INR 1099 INR 400 INR 699 5W BT Speaker INR 1799 INR 500 INR 1299 realme Band 2 INR 2999 INR 1000 INR 1999 realme Techlife Watch S100 / SZ100 INR 2499 INR 400 INR 2099 realme Watch 2 INR 3499 INR 500 INR 2999 realme Watch 2 Pro (Square) INR 4999 INR 500 INR 4499 realme Watch S (Circular) INR 4999 INR 200 INR 4799 realme Smart Camera 360 Degrees INR 2999 INR 300 INR 2699 realme Smart Plug INR 799