Avoid These Top 11 WhatsApp Scams in 2024

Stay safe on WhatsApp! Learn about the top scams and expert tips on how to protect yourself from fraudsters.

WhatsApp remains a crucial communication tool for millions globally, but its popularity also makes it a hotbed for various scams. Cybercriminals are constantly devising new ways to exploit users, leading to financial losses and privacy breaches. Here’s a roundup of the top 11 WhatsApp scams in 2024 and how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Gift Card and Giveaway Scams: Beware of messages offering free gift cards or entries into giveaways. These are often bait to lure you into giving away personal information or downloading malware​. QR Code Scams: Scammers send QR codes, claiming scanning them will offer a reward. Instead, it compromises your personal data​​. Tech Support Scams: Fake messages from “WhatsApp customer service” ask for personal details under the guise of securing your account​​. Unauthorized Verification Code Scams: If someone asks for a verification code sent to your phone, claiming it was sent by mistake, it’s a scam aimed at hijacking your account​​. Lottery and Crypto Scams: Messages claiming you’ve won a lottery or offering cryptocurrency investments are typically fraudulent​​. Job Offer Scams: Unsolicited job offers, especially those requiring payment for training or equipment, are scams​. Bank and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Scams: Be cautious of messages pretending to be from your bank or asking for your 2FA codes​. Family Emergency and Impersonation Scams: Scammers may pretend to be a relative in an emergency, asking for money​​. Wrong Number and Business Impersonation Scams: Messages from unknown numbers, claiming a wrong number or pretending to be a business, can lead to phishing attempts​​. Voice Message and Deepfake Scams: Be wary of voice memos that might use AI to mimic the voice of someone you know, asking for help or money​​. Supermarket Voucher and “WhatsApp Gold” Premium Version Scams: Messages offering supermarket vouchers or an exclusive, premium version of WhatsApp are designed to steal personal information or money​.

How to Protect Yourself

Verify Before Acting: Don’t click on links or provide personal information without verifying the sender’s identity.

Use Official Channels: Contact companies or individuals through official channels rather than responding to unsolicited messages.

Enable Security Features: Use WhatsApp’s security features, like two-factor authentication, to add an extra layer of protection.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about the latest scams and learn to recognize their signs.

By remaining vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited messages, especially those that request personal information or urgent action, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to these scams. WhatsApp scams exploit trust and curiosity, so always pause and think before reacting to unexpected messages or requests.