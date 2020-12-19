It’s rather hard to find high quality, durable Type C cable if you lose or damage your original smartphone cable. For the most part, Type C cables manufactured by third parties fall short when it comes to durability and performance. However, if you’re looking for a high-performing, durable Type C cable, you should check out Ausmo. The brand offers different types of cables for iOS and Android devices. We recently received the Ausmo Type C 5 Amps Cable XTRA One and the Type C Extra Elite. Currently available to buy at INR. 799 and INR. 999 respectively, let’s find out more about these cables in our review.

Build Quality

At this price, the quality of these USB-C cables is simply amazing. The connector housing is made of high-quality materials and the cable comes braided with nylon, which happens to be more durable than ordinary rubber. The braid is thick and feels good. Besides, the connector is very sturdy, which makes me feel like you can use it for a long time. Also, both cables bend easily, so you don’t have to worry about breakage. I liked the use of nylon braids over ordinary materials, which makes them more durable and tangle-free.

Performance and Compatibility

Both Ausmo Type C cables support 480Mbs of data transfer speed and power output up to 5V (2.4Amps). In terms of performance, the charging speed did not disappoint. When you plug the USB-C cable into your phone, it shows fast charging and can be fully charged in about 40-45 minutes. Both cables support Fast Charge, Dash Charge, Warp Charge, and Adaptive Fast Charging. Besides, both cables charge the phone as fast as the original cable. Not to mention, these cables also support very high data speed as both cables were quick while transferring data.

Besides, these cables are compatible with a wide range of devices which include Chromebook Pixel, Google Pixel 2/2XL/3/3XL, Nexus 6P, Galaxy S10+/S10/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/Note 8/Note 9, Huawei P20/P30/Mate 20/Matebook, Nexus 5X, LG G7, V30, G6, V20, G5 Oppo, Vivo, Mi, Nintendo Switch, OnePlus 2/3/3T/5T/6T/7T/7 Pro (No Dash Charge), Lumia 950/950XL, New Nokia N1 tablet, Moto z/z2, HTC 10, Lenovo Zuk Z1, ASUS ZenPad S 8.0 and other USB Type-C devices.

Besides, these cables also compatible with MacBook, iPad, and other tablets.

Wrap Up

Both cables from Ausmo are made well, work as they should, and provide peace of mind. SO FAR, these are the best third party Type C cables I have come across. They fit snug, charge fast, and seem beyond durable. Moreover, the manufacturer offers a hassle-free 12-month warranty on both cables.