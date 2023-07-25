Audio-Technica Introduces World’s First Streaming Headsets in India

Audio-Technica, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB streaming headsets.

These revolutionary models are the world’s first headsets specifically designed to cater to the needs of live-streaming content creators.

Based on the critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating technology from the iconic 20 Series microphones, the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB deliver full-spectrum, studio-quality for users and listeners on the receiving end.

The headsets are equipped with the same 45mm large-aperture drivers as the M50x headphones to provide exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with a deep, accurate bass response.

The models also come with two sets of distinct earpads: M50x earpads that enhance audio quality and sound isolation, and mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

However, it’s the microphone design that truly sets these streaming headsets apart. Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule adopted from Audio-Technica’s popular 20 Series microphone design on a flexible boom arm, allowing for ideal positioning even as you move your head.

The result is a rich, studio-quality vocal presence without background noise and a consistent level of output. The mic can be muted quickly and efficiently by simply flipping the boom arm into the up position.

Key features of the ATH-M50xSTS headset include:

The ATH-M50xSTS comes with a 2-meter permanently attached cable featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector, allowing easy connection to audio interfaces or mixers.

Additional features of the ATH-M50xSTS-USB model include:

High-quality A/D converter with up to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate, ensuring superb, high-resolution audio.

Sidetone circuitry that allows users to hear their own voice in the headphones, creating a more natural and conversational streaming experience.

Comes with a 2-meter (6.6′) permanently attached cable featuring a USB-A connection, along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs.

The ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB headsets will be available for purchase offline through select dealer outlets and online on Amazon. The ATH-M50xSTS will retail at MRP of Rs 31,270 and MOP of Rs 19,999, while the ATH-M50xSTS-USB will be priced at MRP of Rs 35,990 and MOP of Rs 22,990.