Ather Energy inaugurates its first retail outlet in the city of joy, Kolkata

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, today inaugurated its Experience Centre – Ather Space, in Park Street, Kolkata. The Ather Space will retail the newly launched Ather 450X Gen 3, one of India’s quickest and smartest scooters, alongside the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3. This will be Ather Energy’s second Experience Centre in the state after Siliguri.

Ather Energy, over the years, has revolutionised the E2W segment in the country and showcased how electric scooters can surpass their ICE counterparts in every aspect. Ather 450 series truly made EVs aspirational and exciting for the Indian market with its innovation, reliability, and dependability. Buoyed by strong demand for EV scooters in the country, Ather Energy has surged ahead, registering over 25% quarter-on-quarter growth over the past year. The first EC in Kolkata is aimed at catering to the growing demand for Ather scooters in the state.

The Experience Centre in Park Street inaugurated in association with Steller Automobiles Private Limited will allow customers to purchase and test ride the Ather 450X and 450 Plus from a convenient location in the city. The new Experience Centre provides a unique ownership experience along with service and support for owners. It will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. People in the city can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the Experience Centre.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We have been trying to enter this market for a very long time but were awaiting the right partner, right location, and a right time. We are entering the market at the most auspicious time of the year and couldn’t be more glad about the timing. Our scooters have been receiving phenomenal responses from across the country and also Siliguri, where we opened last year. Now with the launch of Gen 3 with a bigger battery and improved performance, we witnessed a surge in queries regarding our vehicles from the people of the state. We are confident that people will appreciate our scooters’ engineering and performance. West Bengal is a crucial market for us and we have some exciting plans for the state as we expand across multiple cities.”

“We at Steller Automobiles Private Limited are delighted to be a part of the Ather family as we believe in an electric and intelligent future. Ather came into the EV space with reliability, power, and a consumer-friendly approach, along with a start-up story that motivated entrepreneurs like me to try and get involved in the business and make a difference. Over the past couple of years, Ather has grown exponentially, and we anticipate similar momentum in Kolkata too. We are all geared up to welcome customers looking to own the new Ather 450X”, said Mr Shloke Sen, Managing Director, Stellar Automobiles Pvt Ltd.

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that invest in charging infrastructure as well. There are currently 2 Ather Grids, Ather’s fast charging network, in Kolkata. The company plans to add 8 to 10 more across the city to strengthen the charging network. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings. Currently, Ather Energy has installed 350+ Ather Grids across the country.

With a larger battery pack of 3.7 kWh, broader rear-view mirrors, and wider tyres, the new Ather Gen 3 electric scooters provide improved performance. Based on customer data, the upgrades were made to give the optimum experience for purchasers. The enhanced TrueRangeTM of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 and 450Plus Gen 3 is 105 km and 85 km, respectively. The scooter also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen interface, front and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension, and a belt drive system.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X Gen 3 is INR. 157,232 & INR 135,722 for the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3.