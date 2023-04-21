ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, the World’s Slimmest OLED Laptop debuts in India

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, unveiled its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops for the Indian market during the Global Thincredible launch event last night. With the launch of its 15 newest models in the Zenbook and Vivobook lineups, ASUS has set a new benchmark in the world of thin and lightweight PCs available in the market. The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) has been introduced as the world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop designed to redefine portability that is as slim as 1 cm to as light as 1 Kg. The latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups are equipped with stunning new ASUS Lumina OLED displays, ASUS IceCool technology, and unique and Military-grade durable designs, empowering users with outstanding sustainable performance and purposeful innovations. These powerful and stylish models are powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors and come with never-seen-before compactness that incorporates recyclable materials making them incredibly sustainable.

The pricing of the new PCs in the Zenbook and Vivobook series starts from INR 97,990 and INR 47,990, respectively. These laptops will be available on both online platforms (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) as well as offline channels (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

Some of the latest ASUS laptops are built using recyclable materials meeting the highest environmental standards ensuring these are incredibly sustainable devices. In 2023, over 90% of ASUS consumer laptops will meet EPEAT and ENERGY STAR® 8.0 standards, showcasing the brand’s commitment to delivering more on sustainability.

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED is a perfect example of ASUS’s commitment to creating products that minimize environmental impact. It uses recycled materials throughout its design, including post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, post-industrial recycled (PIR) aluminum, and PIR magnesium alloy. The PIR metal chassis reduces its carbon footprint by more than 50% and its well-designed packaging can be transformed into a laptop stand after unpacking. The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED truly lives up to its promise to show More Care, Less Impact.

Commenting during the unveiling of the new line-up, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, innovation has always been our driving force. As the world becomes increasingly mobile, we recognize the need for lightweight, sleek, and ultraportable laptops that are not only powerful but also sustainable. Our latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups deliver on both these fronts, showcasing ASUS’s commitment to creating products that enhance user experience while minimizing environmental impact. With the launch of these new models, we believe that we are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for ultraportable laptops in the country. We are excited to be a part of the Global launch this year and see how our new devices will help transform the way people explore their creativity, increase productivity, and work on-the-go. This has brought us to endeavor towards a new horizon and lead the world towards a better, improved, powerful yet sustainable future.

Zenbook: Ultraportable PCs that redefine portability

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is the world’s slimmest OLED laptop, and also the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever. With a world-beating super-thin 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, this sophisticated Zenbook is the epitome of ultraportable design, finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue. It’s also designed keeping the environment firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, and utilizing sustainable FSC-certified paper packaging. The Basalt Gray model features the exclusive and revolutionary ASUS Plasma Ceramic Aluminum material that transforms the aluminum lid using an environmentally low-impact bath-based method. This process increases wear resistance, corrosion protection, thermal management, hardness, and lifespan, adding a natural look and feel that resonates with the Zen-inspired roots of the Zenbook family.

This Evo-certified Zenbook harnesses the power of up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. There is also a full set of I/O ports1 for on-the-go connections and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery. For immersive true-to-life visuals, Zenbook S 13 OLED has a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that’s Dolby Vision-certified, along with Pantone Validated color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

ASUS also announced ASUS Lumina OLED, the new name for our OLED displays that standardizes highly-crafted solutions built around the best OLED experience. The name also highlights the unique advantages of ASUS OLED displays, which provide a superior visual experience that goes beyond the standard of traditional OLED displays. With more accurate, more adaptive, and more reliable features, Zenbook S 13 OLED is the perfect example of the excellence that ASUS Lumina OLED displays have to offer.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED that has Intel Evo certification is a convertible laptop with an all-aluminum body, 360-degree hinge, and a weight of 1.5kg. It has a 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90Hz ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone validation, and VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500. It comes in two variants – Intel Core i7-1360P and i5-1340P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (4800 MHz). The laptop has 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage (3500 MB/s), two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also includes a glass touchpad, a full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, a 75 WHrs battery with 65 W fast charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and an edge-to-edge backlit chiclet keyboard. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 (lifetime subscription), a designer sleeve, and ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus*.

New vibrant Vivobook series line-up

Vivobook S 15 OLED: (Model S5504 & K5504)

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504) is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED display that has Intel Evo certification. It comes in three color variants (Cool Silver, Solar Blue, Cream White) and is equipped with a range of CPU options including Intel Core i9-13900H, i7-13900H, and i5-13900H, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (4800 MHz), and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (up to 3.5 Gbps). It has a Thunderbolt 4, USB ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a glass touchpad. The laptop has a Full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, as well as AI Noise Cancelation, MyASUS, and Alexa features. Its Smart Amplifier can provide 350% louder sound output without distortion. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 with a lifetime subscription.

On the other hand, ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) model equips a 15.6″ Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED and 70WHr battery. It also features a physical fingerprint scanner, 1080p Full HD webcam, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device is built with military-grade durability, a large glass touchpad, and an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with antimicrobial guard protection.

ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

The ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED is a 15.6” laptop powered by Intel’s latest 13th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics, with upgradable 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage (3500 MB/s). It has a thin profile of 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg with military-grade durability. The laptop has a Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 550 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.2ms response time. It also has a 50 WHrs battery life with 65 W fast charging, and a complete set of ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The webcam is a 720p HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor for video calls, and the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home with a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. It also has Wi-Fi 6E, the MyASUS app, Alexa, and a physical fingerprint scanner for security.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6″ Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, with 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB) and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. The laptop has a thin profile of 19.9mm, weighs 1.7kg, and features a 180° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable use. It has a military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability and eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification. The keyboard has ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus protection. It has a 50 WHrs battery with 65W fast charging, fast WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and multiple ports. The laptop comes with Microsoft Office and Home 2021 and the MyASUS application for customization and diagnostics. It comes in Indie Black and Transparent Silver color variants.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605)

Powered by the latest 13th Gen H series Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, the ASUS Vivobook 16 comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD (2000 MB/s) and Iris Xe graphics. This device of Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability is 19.9mm thin and 1.8kg weight for a compact 16” laptop which has received EPEAT Silver rated for sustainability. The keyboard is a full-sized backlit chiclet with a physical NumPad and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection while the 180° ErgoLift hinge makes for comfortable use at all angles and better air circulation. The ports on the device feature USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, DC in, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for added connectivity. The laptop also hosts an HD 3DNR webcam with a physical privacy shutter and fingerprint scanner for extra security. The ASUS Vivobook 16 includes MS Office Home and Student 2021.

Along with the launch of new models such as Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504/K5504), Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504), Vivobook 15 (X1504) and Vivobook 14 (X1404), ASUS also refreshed older models such as Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402), Vivobook 16 (X1605), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505), Vivobook 15 (X1502), Vivobook Go 15 (E1504) and Vivobook Go 14 (E1404) with Intel 13th Gen CPUs.

Price & Availability: