Infinix’s Y1 Plus Neo is set to #InspireImagination with Rich Display, Premium Metal Design, and Fast Charging under just 25K

Infinix has introduced the latest Y1 Plus Neo laptop model, which raises the bar for novice laptop users with its elevated design, display, battery life, and performance. The laptop boasts an impressive 15.6-inch display with vivid colors, a sleek metal design that is lightweight and portable, and a powerful 40Wh battery that supports 45W multi-functional and rapid Type-C charging, available for sale starting 26th April.

Equipped with a 10nm Quad-core processor, the Y1 plus Neo laptop has two storage variants- 8GB+256GB & 8GB+512GB to be available on Flipkart at a special launch price of INR 20,990 and INR 22,990 respectively. It will provide users, primarily high school and college students, with a striking-looking device that is portable and delivers a performance-packed and immersive viewing experience without going heavy on pocket. The laptop is available in three vibrant colours- Silver, Grey and Blue.

Colour-rich display and premium design in the Segment

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo brings the most vivid and largest display in the current market segment. The laptop boasts a 15.6” bright display with ultra-clear full HD resolution of 1920*1080, 86% sRGB colour reproduction and 250 NITS of brightness. Also, the 82% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels make the device perfectly chic and professional for attending online classes/meetings, making assignments/projects and having an immersive video-watching and aural experience. The backlit keyboard further enhances the typing experience for users under low-light circumstances. The laptop also has an upgraded Premium Anti-Glare Glass touchpad with multi-touch support for smoother gesture control while browsing.

The new Y1 Plus Neo continues the legacy of its predecessors and sports a thin and light metal body. The aluminum alloy metal craft added to the rugged brush metal design adds a premium and pleasing touch to the device.

Big battery with super-fast charging

Gone are the days of lugging around cumbersome and outdated chargers. Infinix is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Their Y1 Plus Neo laptop boasts a remarkable 40Wh battery that can provide up to 8 hours of web browsing, and it comes equipped with a safe PD3.0 45W fast charger. Additionally, the Portable multi-utility Type-C to Type-C Charger can juice up your device to 75% in just 60 minutes, ensuring that you have plenty of power on the move.

High on Performance

Supported by the power efficient 10nm Latest 11th Generation Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5100 Processor, Infinix’s Y1 Plus Neo delivers a faster read and write speed performance. The laptop also comes in two memory variants; 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB SSD Storage and 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 512GB SSD Storage for the perfect integration to deliver a seamless experience skimming through applications and doing daily tasks like streaming YouTube and videos, doing web surfing & research, using spreadsheets and making assignments.

The Y1 Plus Neo has a highly responsive keyboard with a 5ms response time and a key depth of 1.5 mm, providing a satisfying rebound and making typing a very enjoyable experience. In addition to its excellent performance, the laptop also features an integrated Intel UHD Graphics system with a dynamic frequency of up to 900MHz, which can handle graphically intensive tasks with ease. The Ice Storm Cooling System further enhances the laptop’s performance by keeping its temperature within safe limits and reducing it by 4 degrees around the clock.