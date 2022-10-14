ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED coming soon to India, pre-orders open today

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today announced the pre-order for the most awaited Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop that features multiple modes for a unique user experience. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 CPU, an Intel® Iris® Xe GPU, latest Intel® WiFi 6E, large 75 Wh battery, and two multi-functional USB-C® ThunderboltTM 4 ports.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for pre-order starting today, October 14th at 12 noon until November 9th. The brand is all set to launch the groundbreaking laptop on November 10th in the Indian market, and it will be available for INR 329,990.

Customers who pre-book will get Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at an exciting price of INR 284,290. The brand is offering up to Rs 40,700 in exchange and up to Rs 5,000 in cashback. Additionally, on pre-booking, Customers will also receive the following items worth Rs 27,100/- for free. Go and grab this excellent deal!