ASUS ProArt MD300 Wireless Mouse Review

Asus, a prominent player in the computing industry, has gained recognition for its top-notch laptops and peripherals. Recently, the company expanded its product portfolio in India by introducing the ProArt series, which caters specifically to professionals seeking reliable computing devices for content creation and production. In line with this, Asus has now launched its premium wireless mouse, the ProArt MD300, in India at an intriguing price point.

Priced at INR 8,499, the MD300 competes closely with the Logitech MX Master 3s (review), which currently leads the high-end wireless mouse market segment. We have been using the ProArt MD300 wireless mouse for two weeks now and here’s our review.

Package Contents

Asus ProArt MD300 Mouse

USB Receiver

Type-C cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Design

The ProArt MD300 boasts a design that shares similarities with its competitors. It features a sturdy scroll/click wheel, two main buttons on the surface, and a convenient switch for toggling between different connectivity modes. The ergonomic design of the mouse incorporates smooth surfaces for enhanced comfort during use.

When it comes to button placement, the MD300 surprises with its inclusion of separate scroll wheels for horizontal and vertical navigation, positioned on the left side of the mouse. This unique configuration is a rarity, and Asus has executed it beautifully. Users can further personalize their experience with the mouse using Asus’ Armoury Crate software, which allows customization of all the buttons.

In India, the mouse is available in a single color variant, known as ‘Star Black’. The buttons on the MD300 are notably silent, which is not commonly seen in mice within this segment.

Constructed with a combination of high-quality plastic and metal components, the mouse offers impressive ergonomics while maintaining a lightweight profile of only 111 grams. It’s worth mentioning that the MD300 is exclusively available in a right-hand variant globally, and unfortunately, no left-handed version is currently offered in the market. Additionally, the matte finish on the mouse tends to attract fingerprints, necessitating frequent surface wiping to keep it clean and smudge-free.

Performance

The Asus ProArt MD300 offers convenient multi-device connectivity, allowing users to pair the mouse with up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them with a simple click. This feature proves highly useful for individuals who have multiple devices on their desk. The mouse can be paired with various platforms, including Windows, Linux, Mac, iPad, and Android smartphones. During our testing, we found the device switching to be seamless and effortless.

While the MD300’s optical sensor doesn’t provide the same level of precision as high-end gaming mice, reaching a maximum of 4,200dpi, it’s important to note that Asus isn’t targeting gamers with this product. Instead, the focus lies on digital artists and creators, as evident from the ProArt branding. It’s worth mentioning that the absence of traditional side buttons may pose some limitations in certain gaming scenarios.

Now let’s talk about the Asus Dial. This unique feature serves as a tool for making fine-tuned adjustments to various settings in creative applications like Adobe Photoshop. On select devices, it can even activate a radial menu for managing a range of settings. The Dial can also function as a scroll wheel, although the side-mounted scroll offers a more comfortable experience due to its positioning. Users can program the Dial and other keys using Asus’ Armoury Crate software, which is currently only available for Windows.

For creative professionals using Windows, the primary function of the Asus Dial changes depending on the program being used, with specific emphasis on the Adobe Creative Suite. For example, in Lightroom Classic, the Dial manages exposure settings, while in Premiere Pro, it facilitates zooming in and out of the timeline. In Photoshop, it is utilized for zooming in and out of specific layers, enhancing the workflow for digital artists.

The Asus ProArt MD300 is equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery. After two weeks of use, the battery level only depleted by approximately 30%. Asus claims a battery life of 150 hours on a single charge, which aligns closely with real-world usage.

Additionally, the positioning of the charging port on the front of the mouse allows for usage while charging. The mouse also supports fast charging, significantly reducing the charging time to mere minutes. As a result, users may only need to charge this mouse a couple of times a year.

Verdict – Should you buy it?

In today’s digital landscape, having a top-notch mouse is crucial, especially for professionals in fields like development and creative work. Priced at INR 8,499, the Asus ProArt MD300 may seem expensive, but it is appropriately priced for a premium productivity mouse that delivers exceptional performance.