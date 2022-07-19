Ads

No matter which version you look at, Logitech’s MX Master mouse has been the market leader since its introduction. With its limitless features, buttery smooth controls, and excellent productivity suite, the new MX Master 3s continues its history. This new MX Master 3s retails for INR 10,995 in the Indian market and $100 Globally.

About a week has passed since we first started using the mouse. So, should you replace your current MX Master unit with a newer one or go to the MX Master series with the 3s? Let’s find out in our full review.

Ads

Logitech MX Master 3s Mouse Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Darkfield Laser Sensor

Programmable keys

Up to 8,000 DPI

Built-in battery

Type-C charging

70 Days battery backup

Multi-device support

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Logitech MX Master 3s Mouse

Logi Bolt Reciever

Type-C cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Design

The Logitech MX Master 3S shares the same aesthetic as its predecessor, the MX Master 3. A metallic scroll/click wheel, two primary buttons on the surface, and a toggle button to choose between smooth and tactile scrolling are all included in the same ergonomic design with ridges for comfort.

Getting to the button’s placement, Another scroll wheel for horizontal navigation, two default forward/backward buttons, and a clickable button are all located on the left side of the mouse. The Logi Options+ software allows you to customize all seven buttons.

The mouse in India is offered in just two colors Graphite and Pale Gray, while other markets also get a third color option. The most significant noticeable change in the Master 3s comes in the form of a reworked click mechanism, which is way quieter than the Master 3 (which was pretty loud, despite Logitech marketing that product as ‘silent’).

The DPI represents the other significant difference. The MX Master 3S supports up to 8000dpi, whereas the MX Master 3 only had a maximum resolution of 4000dpi. With higher resolution sets like 4K and 5K, the greater DPI works very well. The important thing to keep in mind is that the mouse is still incredibly ergonomic and weighs only 141 grams despite having class-leading hardware. While Logitech made a left-hand variant of the MX Master 3, the company won’t be doing the same with the Master 3s.

Performance

Working with the Logitech MX Master 3S is a delight. It’s simple to accomplish more because of its comfortable grip, electromagnetic scroll wheel, thumb wheel, and excellent sensor. There is a noticeable difference between this and the Master 3 thanks to the upgraded laser and greater DPI. The Logitech MX Master 3S, like its predecessors, can wirelessly connect to up to three devices and switch between them instantly using either the Easy-Switch button on its bottom or the Logi Flow function of the Logi Options+ app. Either Bluetooth or a Logi Bolt dongle can be used to connect.

The Logi Options+ app, which is compatible with both Windows and macOS, performs flawlessly on this model as well. With Options+, you can set up Flow, see a list of all the devices your mouse is connected to, personalize each button and both scroll wheels by app, manage the DPI and modes of the MagSpeed wheel, and more. Should you need to reinstall the software or start over on a different computer, the software also backs up your preferences to the cloud. The Logi Flow feature within the app is quite handy if you have multiple Windows or macOS devices side-by-side and you want to use them as if they were one.

Similar to the MX Master 3, Logitech rates the MX Master 3S’s battery life at up to 70 days. The battery only depleted by 5% after a week of use, which gives us a sense of how good the battery life will be overall despite the fact that we didn’t use the device for long enough to test the company’s promise. Topping up the battery is easy, you just need to hook the mouse to a desktop or PC.