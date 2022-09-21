ASUS launches Vivobook 14 touch, available on Flipkart

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today announced the launch of the Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) in India. Vivobook 14 will be available on Flipkart. Strengthening the Vivobook portfolio in the country, ASUS has introduced the new Vivobook 14 (X1402) with touch screen capability as well as technologically sophisticated versatility in a sleek form factor. The laptop is designed to deliver comfort, convenience, and exceptional battery life. Built for youth and working professionals, the laptop allows users to multitask with a compact style while rendering great performance.

ASUS Vivobook 14 is equipped with up to the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor which is available at a truly affordable price starting from INR 49,990, making it even more accessible to users in India.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience and we’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth.”

Vivobook 14 touch (X1402)

The Asus Vivobook 14 comes with striking features and specifications. This is an ideal computing device powered by an Intel Core i5-1240P processor backed with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSDs storage capacity that lets users multitask without any lags or interruptions. It’s a compact and lightweight device weighing just 1.4kg with 19.9mm thickness and is military-grade certified with MIL-STD 810H parameters.

The laptop’s Full HD 14-inch IPS display features slim bezels with an immersive 82% screen-to-body ratio and comfortable wide 178 degrees viewing angle. Offering a large 42 WHrs battery along with 65W fast charging and enhanced computing capabilities, users can work for extended working hours with the utmost convenience as it consists full-length backlit chiclet keyboard. Addressing security features, the laptop comes with a dedicated fingerprint scanner for safe biometric authentication.

The Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) is packed with all the I/O ports needed for easy connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 2.0, full-sized HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivobook 14 comes in two pleasing color variants – Quiet Blue and Icelight Silver.