ASUS launches two new and sleek Small Form Factor (SFF) Desktops, the ASUS ExpertCenter D500SD and ASUS S500SD in India

ASUS today announced the arrival of 2 all-new desktops, the ASUS ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD) for enterprise market and ASUS S5 (S500SD) for consumer market designed to satisfy superior computing needs of the users. The devices are powered by the latest 12th Generation, up to Intel® Core™ i5 processors, support of up to 64GB RAM, along with Hybrid Storage support, and equipped with Sleek Tool-free design and Enterprise-grade security.

Commenting on this occasion, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, “I’m extremely delighted to announce the launch of 2 new Asus desktop models – ASUS ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD) and ASUS S5 (S500SD) are powered by the most desired, world No.1 Asus Motherboard, delivering class leading quality and durability. We are focused on delivering an all-around PC solution for our enterprise as well as retail consumers. Despite their Sleek and Compact Form Factor both the models pack in large number of ports and include a standard size hard disk slot for easy upgrade and maintenance.”

Key features

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD)

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 features powerful, dependable, and expandable performance, created especially for the unique needs of businesses and education institutions. Its ultra-compact, flexible and sleek small form factor allows business and education users to enjoy a flexible and neat workspace. Also, with help of our simplified business support service, you can enjoy reduced downtime and lower total cost of ownership.

Exceptional performance, whatever the task

To make light work of all your business tasks, ExpertCenter D5 is powered by a cutting-edge 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with the latest DDR4 RAM. It can support up to NVIDIA® discrete GPU as an option for those requiring advanced graphics performance for demanding visual tasks.

Streamline your workspace with a compact device

Whether you want to save space, create a tidy workspace, fit more computers into offices or connect more business peripherals, the slim and compact ExpertCenter D5 is made for you. To ensure both consistent performance and minimum noise from a small package, we optimized ExpertCenter D5’s thermal design by creating dedicated isolated air chambers for the PC’s main heat generators to prevent heat pooling inside — ensuring quiet operation even during its highest performance.

Superior Performance

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 desktop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor with Intel B660 chipset and support for up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory. It features hybrid storage capability that offers support for both, an SSD, and an HDD (Standard 3.5 inch). Also powering the desktop is World’s No.1 ASUS Motherboard for reliable and uninterrupted operation, all thanks to 100% solid capacitors and ASUS 5X Protection III technology for unmatched stability.

Exceptional durability

The ASUS ExpertCenter D5 commercial desktop has been subjected to stringent durability tests and is Military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard certified, which means that the desktop can endure rough environments and usability with relative ease. Apart from the Military-grade standard tests, the D5 also has undergone stringent ASUS Tests that add more robustness to its reliability.

Comprehensive I/O ports

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 offers rich connectivity with PS/2, USB Type‑C® (USB‑C®), USB 3.0, USB 2.0 ports, and even Serial/Parallel connections internally. In addition, HDMI and VGA ports allow connections to up to two displays without the need for a dedicated graphics card.

Enterprise-Grade Security

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 series provides many security features, among them is TPM2.0, which allows for end-to-end data encryption providing the utmost security.

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

The desktop comes equipped with latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module to support emerging connectivity demand of users.

ASUS S5 (S500SD)

With the latest-generation processors and fast DDR4 memory, ASUS S500SD is the family PC that maximizes performance in minimal space, enabling you to power through everyday tasks in your home. Its dual-storage design lets you access your files, photos, and multimedia libraries in seconds, while the advanced thermal layout, AI noise-cancelling technology and tool-free access design are born to power up your productivity. ASUS S500SD also boasts outstanding build quality inside and out, including an all-solid capacitor design to ensure years of durable and reliable computing.

Primed for any task

From daily computing tasks like writing reports or surfing the net, to watching videos or playing games with the kids — ASUS S500SD takes it all in its stride. Its latest-generation Intel® Core™ processor and high-speed memory provide fast and responsive performance, while its support for discrete graphics cards enhances visuals for incredibly realistic photos and videos.

Dual drives for both fast and high-capacity storage

The dual-storage design gives you the best of both worlds — the superfast data-access speeds of an SSD combined with the massive capacity of an HDD (Standard 3.5 inch). The SSD speeds up your operating system and apps so you can boot up and access files in seconds. And with its high-capacity hard drive, ASUS S500SD has more than enough space for all your photo albums, music, and movie libraries.

Hassle-free maintenance and upgrades

ASUS S500SD has a tool-free chassis design so you can open it up without so much as a screwdriver. Both the HDD and optical drive can also be easily pulled out using just your fingers. This saves time and effort, making component upgrades and routine servicing easy.

World-class foundation and components

ASUS S5 features a motherboard built by ASUS ― the world’s No. 1 motherboard brand. These powerful foundation components are renowned for offering comprehensive system protection to safeguard hardware, uninterrupted stability through extensive testing, and consistent performance. Trusted ASUS motherboards also boast 100% enterprise-grade solid capacitors, able to withstand extreme temperatures, ensuring smooth and stable performance, even after long hours of continuous use.

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

The desktop comes equipped with latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module to support emerging connectivity demand of users.

Windows Home and MS Office Home and Student Preinstalled

Get instantly started with preinstalled Windows Home Operating System and MS Office Home and Student.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ExpertCenter desktops PCs D500SD & S500SD will be available from 23rd December 2022. S500SD will be available across India at ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES) with a starting price of INR. 34,790 (inclusive of GST).

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information on enterprisesales@asus.com.

Spec Sheet

Model Name D500SD Size 9L Colour Black Form Factor Small form factor TPM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 Processor Up to Intel® Core™ i5-12400 Processor 2.5 GHz (18M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores) Chipset Intel® B660 Chipset Memory Max. 64GB (2 x DIMM slot) Storage Supports Hybrid Storage (SSD PCIe x4 + HDD) Optical Drive Without optical drive LAN Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 GbE, non-vPro Audio High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio Wireless Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2# Power Supply Up to 300W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 390W) Rear I/O Port 1x Headphone out

1x Line-in

1x MIC in

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI 1.4

1x VGA Port

2x PS2

4x USB 2.0 Type-A Front I/O Port 1x Headphone

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Serial ATA 4x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports Expansion Slot (includes used) 1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16

2x PCIe® 3.0 x 1

1x M.2 connector for Wi-Fi

2x M.2 connector for storage

2x DDR4 U-DIMM slot Keyboard & Mouse Wired keyboard + Wired optical mouse Accessory/Others (Optional) 1x Serial port + 3.5 inch HDD assembly kit (on select SKUs)+ Slim ODD assembly kit Dimension (WxDxH) 09.46 x 29.27 x 33.96 cm Weight 05.00 kg My ASUS features Fan profile

Link to MyASUS Built-in Apps MyASUS Security HDD User Password Protection and Security

Kensington Security Slot™

Padlock loop

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) Warranty 3Y ON-SITE

#Bluetooth version may change as per OS version being used