ASUS Launches Four New AMD B650 Motherboard Families

ASUS today announced an extensive new lineup of AMD B650 and 650E motherboards, designed to offer tremendous value to anyone assembling a next-gen machine. Below is information about the B650 motherboard families that ASUS now offers, with details to help users find the model that best fits their needs and budget.

For those shopping for a gaming-first motherboard that delivers exceptional performance while exuding confident style, look no further than the ROG Strix lineup. From the flagship ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi to the compact-yet-mighty ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi, these boards bring high-end features and sizzling good looks. For a straightforward gaming board that delivers essential features in a no-frills design, check out the TUF Gaming family. Available in either ATX or micro-ATX form factors, these products deliver everything users need for a reliable gaming build.

Gamers are not the only people out there looking at everything that the new AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors have to offer. For creative professionals—or for anyone who aspires to take their talents in CGI, filmmaking, engineering or design to the next level—the ProArt B650-Creator offers great connectivity and sophisticated style. There is also a wide range of ASUS Prime motherboards that offer everything users need to build a solid PC with excellent features and performance.

Raised to the power of five

ASUS B650E and B650 motherboards bring a wealth of next-gen features. One of the most prominent changes this new platform brings to the table is a land grid array (LGA) CPU socket, AMD Socket AM5. Unlike previous AMD desktop platforms, the pins are now on the motherboard, making any accidental bending or damage to the pins less likely when installing a CPU. Socket AM5 supports up to a 170-watt TDP, enabling exceptional compute performance for high-core-count CPUs in heavy workloads.

But it is not just the CPU socket that received a next-gen upgrade. B650E and B650 motherboards support the latest DDR5 RAM. With data rates 50% faster than previous-generation DDR4 memory, DDR5 unleashes a new tier of performance, and ASUS motherboards offer a host of hardware and firmware optimizations that enable users to overclock[i] capable kits to the absolute limit.

B650E and B650 motherboards also boast PCIe® 5.0 connectivity. Every option in the ASUS lineup includes at least one onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot ready for the fastest storage drives on the market. To prep a PC to take full advantage of next-gen PCIe 5.0 graphics cards, pick up an ASUS B650E motherboard. These higher-end models boast at least one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. And with double the link speeds of PCIe 4.0, the new standard provides the bandwidth to deck out ASUS B650E and B650 motherboards with a comprehensive selection of high-speed ports. Every ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and ProArt B650 motherboard offers an onboard high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C® port.

Go big on performance and style with ROG Strix

The ROG Strix line takes the high-end ROG DNA and distills it into gaming-first motherboards that are ready for all types of builds, from fully decked-out ATX gaming rigs to compact Mini-ITX machines. Whichever ROG Strix board one chooses, one will find high-end circuitry, convenient design elements, and features built to boost gaming experience. Integrated I/O shields ease the installation process and look gorgeous behind a case’s side window. High-end VRMs stand ready to drive the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, while Intel-powered 2.5 Gb Ethernet and WiFi 6E offer cutting-edge networking. And industry-leading ASUS gaming audio immerses users like never before with an ALC4080 codec and a Savitech SV3H712 amplifier.

For those interested in tuning and tweaking their new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor for maximum performance, the ROG Strix models are best equipped for overclocking, out of all of the ASUS B650E and B650 motherboards. A quick trip into the UEFI BIOS is all it takes to boost light-load clocks through AMD Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) — a move that enhances overall system responsiveness for most builders. For more manual control over CPU performance, ASUS primed the ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi and ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi to satisfy the thirst for pushing a processor to its limits. Both offer particularly robust power solutions and access to the Dynamic OC Switcher and Core Flex tools.

ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi

Atop the stack sits the flagship ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi. The premium option for any builder intending to take the platform to its limits, this decked-out motherboard offers an outstanding selection of features. Its optimized power solution readies users to overclock AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 16+2 teamed power stages with 8+8 ProCool power connectors. Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots stand ready for next-gen add-on cards. Four onboard M.2 slots — two of which are wired for PCIe 5.0 — make it easy to install a lightning-quick storage array for one’s gaming library. To keep it all cool, each M.2 slot has its own high-performance heatsink, and massive VRM heatsinks with high-conductivity thermal pads silently use the cooling air moving through a case to keep the circuitry operating comfortably.

The ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi goes above and beyond to make the build process easy and intuitive. The dedicated PCIe Slot Q-Release button makes it simple to release a graphics card from the primary PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. The ASUS-exclusive M.2 Q-Latch system ensures that users will never again lose a tiny M.2 screw while installing a drive. BIOS FlashBack™ support gets a new build up and running without a hitch by letting users update their board’s firmware with nothing more than a power supply and a USB flash drive. And with a premium connectivity selection including 19 USB ports, DisplayPort® 1.4 and HDMI® 2.1 ports, and a Thunderbolt® 4 header, users have no trouble assembling their full battlestations.

ASUS also took advantage of this new platform to augment the audio solution that it offers in its mainstream ROG Strix motherboards. ASUS has upgraded to the USB-based ALC4080 audio codec and includes a high-performance Savitech SV3H712 amp to drive audiophile-grade headset sound. DTS® Sound Unbound serves up immersive spatial audio, and the ASUS Sonic Studio III+ suite gives users precise control over output.

ROG Strix B650E-F Gaming WiFi

For those who love the aesthetics and overall feature set of the ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi but do not need two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, there is the ROG Strix B650E-F Gaming WiFi. In many ways, this motherboard is a mirror image of its elder sibling, but it offers one PCIe® 5.0 x16 slot and one slot for a next-gen PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive — just the ticket for many a mainstream gaming PC.

Otherwise, one will find a broadly similar feature set between the two motherboards. The same stealthy black finish adorns their massive VRMs, shrouds and heatsinks; similar Aura Sync RGB LED accents provide a bold flourish of color; and each board offers the same suite of DIY-friendly design features.

ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi

When building a PC for a home entertainment center or dorm room — or anywhere that space is a primary limiting factor — an ATX system might just be too large. To support a dream Mini-ITX build, ASUS offers the ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi. This compact motherboard might fit easily into one hand, but it offers a high-end set of gaming features.

As a B650E board, it boasts both a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, making it ready for the fastest graphics cards of today and tomorrow. Its versatile and high-end connectivity selection, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort Alt mode, gives users basically everything they need for their build. And conveniences like the pre-mounted I/O shield simplify the process of building in the tight confines of a Mini-ITX case.

ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi

There is something special about a white-themed build for a gaming PC. A white finish focuses and amplifies RGB LED illumination — or provides a clean, cohesive aesthetic on its own merits. For the foundation of their next white build, users need look no further than the ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi.

As with all ASUS B650E and B650 motherboards, the ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi boasts an onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and DDR5 support. If a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot strikes users as more of a nice-to-have than a need-to-have feature for their next PC, this motherboard might be a better fit than the higher-end ROG Strix B650E motherboards. Its PCIe 4.0 x16 slot is more than capable of getting users in the game with a high-end graphics card.

Get ready for action with battle-forged TUF Gaming motherboards

If a user’s top priorities for a motherboard are reliable operation, sensible good looks and essential gaming performance, then the TUF Gaming lineup is an ideal option. ASUS designed these boards to give gamers high-quality options that are ready to go the distance.

TUF Gaming B650 motherboards offer a powerful value proposition for a next-gen AMD Ryzen gaming build. Available in either ATX or micro-ATX form factors, these boards offer DDR5 support, a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for blazing-fast storage and an onboard USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB Type-C port for fast, versatile connectivity. High-bandwidth 2.5 Gbps Ethernet comes standard, and WiFi 6 is available for those who need it.

To complement a TUF Gaming motherboard with an array of components and peripherals with the same aesthetic, check out the TUF Gaming Alliance. This collaboration between ASUS and trusted PC component brands helps ensure compatibility across a wide range of parts, such as PC cases, power supplies, CPU coolers, memory kits and more. With new partnerships and components being added regularly, the TUF Gaming Alliance will continue to grow even stronger.

ProArt empowers creators with powerful performance and sophisticated style

Gamers are not the only ones planning new builds around AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs. Creative professionals like engineers, designers, videographers, animators, and game developers all tend to have workflows ready to take full advantage of multicore CPUs, high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM, and speedy PCIe 5.0 storage. For these creators and more, ProArt motherboards provide superb connectivity, plentiful high-speed storage options and professional style.

The ProArt B650-Creator motherboard carries on that tradition with a feature set that provides incredible value for a budget-conscious creative build. DDR5 support takes advantage of the raw bandwidth provided by the latest high-end kits, and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot allows users to enjoy the dizzying transfer rates of a cutting-edge drive.

For a motherboard that can harness more than one graphics card, the ProArt B650-Creator has what users need. Its twin PCIe 4.0 x16 slots can operate in an x8/x8 configuration to take full advantage of a pair of graphics cards.

Versatile connectivity is a must for any creative workstation, so the ProArt B650-Creator includes a connector for a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port—and it is wired for Quick Charge 4+ to conveniently and speedily recharge external devices. ASUS has also wired one of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports on the rear I/O panel to support an alternate mode that provides DisplayPort 1.4 output up to 8K/60Hz. Whether users want to use the port for high-speed 10 Gbps file transfers or for connecting an additional high-resolution display, the choice is theirs.

ASUS Prime covers all the bases

The ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and ProArt families serve gamers and power users ready to extract every last drop of performance from their systems. While Prime motherboards offer many of the same enthusiast-grade features as the others, they are also an excellent solution for work and everyday computing. For anyone building a budget-friendly PC that melds all-around capability and subtle style, a Prime board is the ideal choice.

For B650, ASUS offers Prime motherboards in four variations. Pick between the ATX and micro-ATX form factors and make a judgment call regarding wireless networking. Regardless, one will enjoy high-speed wired networking through a Realtek 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller, a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and DDR5 support.

Prime B650 motherboards also make it easy for users to upgrade their processor down the road. Through BIOS FlashBack™, they can quickly update board firmware with nothing more than a power supply and a USB flash drive.

Complete a build with ASUS PC DIY components

ASUS built its reputation on the quality and performance of its motherboard lineup. Today, ASUS offers a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes just about everything needed to build a complete PC — from graphics cards to cases, from case fans to AIO liquid coolers, and from power supplies to graphics card holders. There is also a complete lineup of displays, peripherals and wireless networking products. ASUS provides everything needed to build a PC with a cohesive, unified aesthetic ― a machine that extends the legendary quality of ASUS motherboards to every component, anchored by an ASUS B650 or B650E motherboard that is surrounded by an array of hardware drawn from a vast ecosystem.

Gamers and creators will be looking for a graphics card for their new Ryzen build, and ASUS has a large array of options at the ready. Whether a user needs a cutting-edge graphics card with one of the best GPUs offered by ASUS partners AMD and NVIDIA, or whether a user needs an affordable entry-level model ― ASUS has it all. Click here to learn more about the latest graphics card offerings.

For help getting started with a first-time build — or perhaps to get inspiration for the next one — users should head over to the PC DIY portal for insider info on the latest ASUS products, videos breaking down the process of building a PC, and for recommended builds that make it easy to put together a complete shopping list. Assembling a PC is easier than one might think, and ASUS is happy to help builders get started.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS and ROG AMD B650 motherboards will be available from October in India across authorized ASUS stores, partners and major online stores. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

[i] Overclocking and/or undervolting AMD processors and memory, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate outside of AMD’s published specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when enabled via AMD hardware and/or software. This may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Users assume all risks and liabilities that may arise out of overclocking / undervolting AMD processors, including, without limitation, failure of or damage to hardware, reduced system performance and/or data loss, corruption or vulnerability. GD-106.

Precision Boost Overdrive requires an AMD Ryzen Threadripper or a Ryzen 3000/4000/5000/7000 Series desktop processor, and a compatible motherboard. AMD Ryzen 3400G and 3200G series processors are not compatible. Because Precision Boost Overdrive enables operation of the processor outside of AMD’s published specifications, use of the feature invalidates the AMD product warranty and may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Availability of Precision Boost Overdrive in pre-built OEM desktop systems will vary based on the PC manufacturer’s settings. Check with the PC manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-179.

This functionality requires the bundled DP-to-DP cable to be connected from an installed graphics card to the DP IN port located on the rear I/O panel of the motherboard.