ASUS launches AIO A3 Series in India with optimized performance

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, today announced the launch of two stylish and dynamic All-in-One ASUS A3 Series desktops (A3402 and A3202) in India. Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® and Up to Iris® Xe graphics, the ASUS A3 series offers a modern and minimalistic design with optimized performance and outstanding entertainment features for everyday computing and immersive multimedia experiences for home entertainment. Designed to meet consumers’ versatile needs, the A3 series can be utilized as an immersive external display for laptops, consoles, or other supporting devices with the integrated HDMI-in port or even as another external display. The ASUS A3 series – A3202 and A3402 are available for Indian users at the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores, starting from INR 54,990 (A3202) & INR 65,990 (A3402) onwards. AIO A3202 will also be available on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart & Amazon.

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We at ASUS, are thrilled to have continued to forge ahead in the all-in-one PC segment and the A3 series is no exception as we carry on with our journey to elevate the entire user multimedia experience with an aim to make it more innovative, stylish and robust. As the hybrid work model takes the lead today, we aim to introduce solutions that perfectly blend with the contemporary lifestyle offering style, performance, and productivity”.

The All-in-One ASUS A3402 desktop comes with a space-saving 23.8-inch widescreen NanoEdge 100% SRGB Display allowing users to enjoy work and entertainment in vivid details. Available, also, in the touch screen option, the machine comes with Exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies to ensure true-to-life colors for immersive viewing experiences. The A3402 features Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology which combines powerful audio hardware and fine-tuned software to deliver crisper sound with Dolby Atmos support. The two integrated high-quality stereo speakers feature 2.7x larger audio chambers than the previous generation and the new advanced bass-reflex design delivers powerful yet smooth bass levels. The AIO is available with up to Intel’s i5 12th Gen CPU and supports RAM upgrades of up to 32GB through two SODIMM slots. The AIO comes with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5″ SSD /HDD.

The ASUS A3202 features a 21.45-inch widescreen display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. It comes equipped with Exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies as well. The wide-view technology offers up to 178 degrees viewing angle with Full HD resolution and anti-glare display. The A3202 AIO is available in Intel’s i5 and i3 12th Gen processors and the configurations include up to 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, and an additional 2.5inch storage slot. Similar to the A3402, this model also features Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos support, two integrated high-quality stereo speakers that feature 2.7x larger audio chambers, and the new advanced bass-reflex design. The AIO also takes care of both wireless and wired connectivity with gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that’s up to 3X faster, and an integrated RJ-45 jack.

ASUS A3402 Specifications:

SKU A3402 Colours Black / White CPU 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe iGPU (only with SKUs featuring dual channel memory configuration) / Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM Up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM Supported Storage Up to 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD

Additional 2.5-inch slot available Display 23.8” FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 IPS LCD, sRGB 100%, 250nits

88% screen to body ratio and Anti-glare display *Touchscreen optional Keyboard (Bundled) Wireless keyboard

Wireless optical mouse Camera 720p HD camera WLAN Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2 I/O Ports 1x DC-in 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 1x HDMI in 1.4 1x HDMI out 1.4 1x USB 2.0 Type-A 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Audio Built-in Array microphones (with Alexa) Built-in 3Wx2-speaker system Dolby Atmos

Advanced bass-reflex speaker design Adapter ø5.5, 90W AC Adapter

Output: 19V DC, 4.74A, 90W

Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 53.9 x 42.3 x 1.5 ~ 16.5 cm Weight 5.40 kg

ASUS A3202 Specifications: