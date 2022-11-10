ASUS launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable laptop, in India

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, today announced the launch of the groundbreaking innovation, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in India. The Ultra-compact and light 12.5″ Foldable OLED laptop unfolds into a versatile 17.3 inches device with 6 modes while weighing only 1.5 kg (without a keyboard). The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-1250U processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease. Moreover, the laptop comes with 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 6500 MB/s SSD. The Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display is available for Indian users online and offline touchpoints at INR 329,990.

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our stellar innovation Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. It is the world’s first 17.3” foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop. This laptop eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by stylishly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.”

Display

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display devices: a large 4:3 aspect ratio 17.3-inch touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 ratio 12.5-inch producing 1920 x 1280 resolution displays. the proprietary hinge is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles. It offers versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth® keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader, and Extended — are enabled by the folding design. The laptop eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing. The stunning Dolby Vision-certified display has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, is also PANTONE® Validated for color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light.

ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard and Touchpad

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard which is just 5.5mm thin and weighs 300g, yet has an extremely comfortable typing experience, as it meets the ErgoSense standard: 19.05mm of key pitch, 1.4mm of key travel and 0.2mm of the key dish. The keyboard also comes with useful hotkeys such as screenshots, brightness, volume, and more. There are also dedicated keys to enable quick swapping between connected Bluetooth devices. Up to two extra devices can be paired. It has a battery life of about 24 hours when continuously used or about a week of regular use. There’s also a low-energy function to save battery life when not being used. It charges via USB Type-C.

Versatile Utilities:

Ports: The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with two full-spec Thunderbolt 4 ports that can each support 4K display output, 40 GB/s data transfer, and charging. The Type-C ports support up to 65W of fast charging, and can be topped up using any USB PD charger and even a power bank!

Audio: The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has one of the best screens on a laptop and to ensure a delightful audio experience, the laptop comes with a quad-speaker setup that creates a loud and immersive surround sound. The sound has been tuned by Harman-Kardon and there’s also Dolby Atmos certification.

ASUS Adaptive Lock: The foldable laptop is packed with the latest intelligent conveniences and security features ― to make digital lives life easier, safer, and more productive. The HD infrared (IR) camera with ASUS Adaptive Lock is powered by Intel’s brand-new Visual Sensing Controller. This AI-powered feature seamlessly dims or locks your screen to protect your privacy and extend battery life. It can dim the screen when the user looks away, lock the device when walking away and wake upon return.

Camera: It features a 5 megapixels camera that combines a color sensor, ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology, and AI webcam effect functions, providing users with an excellent video conferencing experience. Users can toggle these options from the MyASUS application.

Availability:

Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart/ Croma/ Reliance Digital/ Vijay Sales

Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores & all ASUS authorized dealers