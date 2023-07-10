Asus ExpertBook B1 laptop Review – Your perfect companion in the Corporate World!

Asus, a prominent brand in the Indian laptop market, is experiencing a significant rise in popularity. With an aim to cater to a diverse range of customers, the company has expanded its product portfolio, ensuring that all segments are covered. Building on the success of their ZenBook and ProArt series, Asus has recently unveiled the ExpertBook series, specifically designed for entry-level corporate consumers. Leading the lineup is the ExpertBook B1, which made its debut in the Indian market earlier this quarter.

The ExpertBook B1 boasts of a sturdy lightweight design that comes with a Mil-STD 810H military-grade standard rating, housing the latest generation of Intel Core i5 CPU, a color-accurate LCD panel, a generous port selection, and more. We have been using this machine as our daily driver for the past two weeks and here’s our full review.

ASUS ExpertBook B1 Specifications

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics adapter: Intel HD Graphics

Intel HD Graphics Memory: 8GB, DDR5

8GB, DDR5 Display: 14-inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixels, IPS LCD, matte panel

14-inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixels, IPS LCD, matte panel Storage: 512TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

512TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Connections: 2 x USB 3.2 gen 2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type A), HDMI 1.4, Ethernet jack, combo audio jack

2 x USB 3.2 gen 2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type A), HDMI 1.4, Ethernet jack, combo audio jack Networking: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 42Wh Lithium-Polymer (3 cells)

42Wh Lithium-Polymer (3 cells) Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Business 64 Bit

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Business 64 Bit Camera: 720p 30fps, with Windows Hello support

720p 30fps, with Windows Hello support Additional features: Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet, Keyboard Light: Yes

Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet, Keyboard Light: Yes Weight: 1.49 kg

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Asus ExpertBook B1

Power Adapter (65W)

Warranty and User Guide

Design

The Asus ExpertBook B1 is specifically designed for business users, as reflected in its pricing, starting in the mid-INR 40k range. The model we reviewed, equipped with a Core i5 processor, costs around INR 55,000. With a focus on work productivity, the ExpertBook B1 features a practical design that combines plastic and alloy materials, resulting in a lightweight option. The lid is made from the same materials, ensuring durability without adding excessive weight. The display is stable and can be comfortably used even at low viewing angles.

The ExpertBook B1 adheres to the MIL-STD-810G standard, ensuring its ability to withstand rugged usage conditions. Asus has placed significant emphasis on the laptop’s quality and craftsmanship in its marketing materials, and this is evident in the overall build quality. The Asus logo, found on the lid, is surrounded by thick bezels at the bottom of the display, along with the ExpertBook branding.

Connections

When it comes to connectivity, Asus has prioritized the needs of corporate buyers without compromising on features. Starting from the left side, there is a comprehensive range of ports available. These include a 3.5mm combo jack, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a full-sized RJ45 Ethernet port, and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports that support display output and power delivery. On the right side, you’ll find a single USB 2.0 Type-A port, as well as ample ventilation to ensure effective cooling of the laptop.

Software

The Asus ExpertBook B1 offers two options for operating systems: it can either be purchased without an operating system or with a pre-installed Windows 11 Pro Business OS. This ensures that users have a modern and intuitive interface right from the moment they unbox the laptop. Furthermore, the ExpertBook B1 comes with a pre-installed Microsoft Office 2021 suite, providing users with immediate access to productivity tools.

In line with the current trend seen in smartphones, laptop manufacturers have started including bundled software, and Asus follows suit with the ExpertBook B1. Upon setting up the laptop for the first time, you’ll notice that it already has several Asus applications installed. One of these applications is “Asus Battery Health Charging,” which takes care of power and battery management, optimizing the longevity of the laptop’s battery.

Another notable application is “Smart Audio,” enabling users to customize audio input settings for an enhanced audio experience. It also includes an AI-based noise reduction feature, particularly useful during video calls. Additionally, the “Splendid” application is included, offering features for managing display profiles, optimizing Wi-Fi roaming, and more, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience of the laptop.

Keyboard & Touchpad

Asus has made sure that the keyboard experience on the ExpertBook B1 is highly satisfying. Although the keyboard maintains a traditional 6-row layout, some adjustments have been made to the size of certain rows. The keys are well-positioned, with comfortable spacing between them, allowing for efficient typing. The pressure point and resistance of the keys have been finely tuned, resulting in a seamless typing experience once you get used to the layout.

The keyboard is backlit, and users have the flexibility to adjust the brightness level according to their preferences. The only noticeable omission is a dedicated numeric keypad, which has been cleverly integrated into the touchpad.

Speaking of the touchpad, Asus has incorporated a numeric keypad-style design into the touchpad of the ExpertBook B1, a feature also found in the ZenBook series. The touchpad is spacious and provides a premium tactile feel. It supports multi-touch gestures and utilizes Windows Precision drivers, ensuring precise and accurate tracking. Since it follows a numeric keypad layout, the numeric keys can be activated by pressing a button located in the top-right corner of the touchpad.

Display

The Asus ExpertBook B1 is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel, featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The side bezels are slim, providing an immersive viewing experience, while the top bezel is slightly thicker to accommodate the HD camera, which includes its own privacy shutter. However, it’s worth noting that this panel does not offer a high refresh rate, a feature becoming more common even in this price range.

In terms of color reproduction, the display on the ExpertBook B1 has been calibrated towards a cooler tone. It offers sufficient brightness and performs well in most lighting conditions. From a work perspective, however, it is not the most color-accurate display and falls short of average scores on several display calibration scales.

Performance

Powering the Asus ExpertBook B1 is the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 1235U processor, which falls on the lower end of Intel’s lineup. As a U-series CPU, it features a lower thermal design power (TDP) and is not designed for heavy-duty tasks.

Our reviewed unit comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 40 GB. In addition, it includes Intel HD graphics, which are more than sufficient for running demanding tasks and even light gaming.

For storage, our machine was configured with a 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD from WD, occupying a single slot. This drive delivers impressive performance, with read speeds exceeding 7,000Mb/s and write speeds above 3,000Mb/s.

To maintain optimal operating temperatures, the laptop is equipped with two fans and a large heat sink. This ensures sustained performance and cool operation. Throughout our extended usage period, we did not encounter any issues with overheating or thermal throttling, resulting in a consistently smooth experience.

Battery

The Asus ExpertBook B1 boasts a 42Wh 3-cell battery, which is on the average side given the size of the laptop. During our testing, we found that the battery lasted approximately 5 hours when all networking peripherals were active. However, when the laptop was set to Airplane mode, the battery life stretched close to 8 hours.

Additionally, the ExpertBook B1 supports basic fast charging functionality. With the included 65W adapter, you can charge around 60% of the battery in less than 50 minutes.

Asus ExpertBook B1 Review – Verdict

Our initial impressions of the Asus ExpertBook B1 are highly favorable. This well-crafted laptop boasts a sleek and minimalist design while also being highly portable, which is a significant advantage. It offers a comprehensive set of features that cater to the needs of professionals in their day-to-day usage. With impressive hardware specifications such as the Core i5 processor and PCIe 4.0 memory, the device excels in terms of performance as well. Considering its price range of approximately INR 50,000, the ExpertBook B1 is a highly recommended choice for corporate buyers seeking a valuable proposition.