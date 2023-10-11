Assassin Creed Mirage: A Nostalgic Dive into Stealth and Origins

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest installment in the iconic Ubisoft series, has been met with a mix of nostalgia and modern gaming expectations. As a standalone title that was initially destined to be an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage offers a throwback to the series’ roots, emphasizing stealth, movement freedom, and the essence of being an assassin.

Key Highlights:

A return to the stealth-centric days of Assassin’s Creed.

Set in one of the most beautifully realized cities in gaming.

Focus on social stealth and intricate level design.

Origin story of Basim ibn Ishaq, a central character from Valhalla.

Black box missions offering multiple approaches to assassinations.

A Nostalgic Return to Stealth:

Mirage is described as the “purest stealth game Ubisoft has made in 15 years of AC.” The game is dense with rooftops, ziplines, and the iconic hay carts, set in a beautifully realized city. Players find themselves perched on ledges, studying guard routes, and plotting their next move, reminiscent of the series’ early days.

The Origin Story of Basim:

The game takes players hundreds of years before the time of Altair, diving into the origin story of Basim ibn Ishaq. This central character from Valhalla earned his reputation hunting the Order of the Ancients in 9th century Baghdad. The narrative marries the original vision of social stealth with a modern interpretation of a stealth level, offering a refreshing experience for both new and returning players.

Modern Stealth Mechanics:

Mirage introduces a toolbag that isn’t just about killing. Basim is equipped with sleep darts, non-lethal traps, noisemakers, smoke bombs, and a few throwing knives. This diverse arsenal encourages genuine sneaking over the series’ previous “stealth” approach, which often involved eliminating every guard in sight.

Black Box Missions:

One of the standout features of Mirage is its black box missions. These missions, set in larger locations, offer multiple approaches to assassinations, reminiscent of the Hitman series. While some may find these missions a tad linear, they provide a cinematic experience that many players will appreciate.

Reimagining Social Stealth:

Mirage cleverly reimagines the series’ social stealth mechanics. Players can blend into crowds, hire mercenaries, or even toss a coin to a nearby musician to distract guards. These social solutions, which previously cost in-game currency, now offer more strategic depth, making each infiltration feel unique.

Summary:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a nostalgic yet modern experience for fans of the series. By emphasizing stealth and returning to the series’ roots, Ubisoft has crafted a game that feels both familiar and fresh. While it borrows elements from its predecessors, Mirage stands out with its unique mechanics, beautifully realized world, and a compelling origin story. It’s a testament to the series’ enduring appeal and its ability to evolve while honoring its past.