Apple’s iPad Pro Still Available for $100 Off: A Black Friday Deal Extended

Key Highlights

Here are some of the key features of the iPad Pro:

M2 chip

Liquid Retina XDR display

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 2TB of storage

12MP wide camera and 10MP ultrawide camera

LiDAR scanner

Face ID

Support for the Apple Pencil

In a surprising twist, Apple’s iPad Pro remains on sale for $100 off, even after the Black Friday shopping frenzy has subsided. This exceptional deal is available on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular and 1TB of storage, bringing its price down to $1,899 from its original $1,999.

The iPad Pro at the heart of this deal boasts the cutting-edge M2 chip, the same powerhouse that drives Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. This chip delivers exceptional performance, enabling users to seamlessly handle demanding tasks, from video editing to graphic design.

Complementing the M2 chip is the Liquid Retina XDR display, a visual masterpiece that redefines the tablet experience. With its stunning contrast ratio and wide color gamut, this display brings content to life with incredible vibrancy and detail, making it perfect for immersive viewing and creative endeavors.

Further enhancing the iPad Pro’s versatility is its compatibility with the Apple Pencil. This versatile stylus transforms the tablet into a powerful tool for note-taking, sketching, and annotating documents, making it an ideal companion for students, artists, and professionals alike

This exceptional deal, extending the Black Friday savings, is available at Best Buy and is expected to run for a limited time. So, if you’re seeking a powerful tablet that excels in performance, display quality, and productivity features, the iPad Pro at this discounted price is an opportunity not to be missed.