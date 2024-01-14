Apple’s Find My Network Expansion: Now Track Up to 32 Devices

Apple has recently made a significant update to its Find My network, expanding its capacity to allow users to track up to 32 items, double the previous limit of 16. This update is a substantial improvement for users who rely on Apple’s ecosystem to keep tabs on their various devices and accessories.

Key Highlights:

Apple has doubled the Find My network’s capacity, now supporting up to 32 devices.

The update applies to a range of devices, including AirTags, Apple headphones, and third-party Find My network accessories.

Newer AirPods models count as multiple items due to individual tracking capabilities.

The expansion addresses user needs for tracking more items, especially with the addition of AirTags.

Third-party manufacturers can now build products utilizing the Find My network.

Expanded Device Support and User Flexibility:

With the latest update, Apple’s Find My network now supports a wider variety of devices. This includes not only Apple’s own products like AirTags and Apple headphones but also third-party accessories. Notably, newer models of AirPods Pro are counted as three items because of their individual tracking capabilities for each earbud and the charging case. This expansion is particularly beneficial for users who have adopted a wide range of Apple and compatible third-party products, offering more flexibility in managing and tracking their devices.

Integration with Third-Party Products:

Apple has opened up its Find My network to third-party manufacturers, allowing them to integrate their products with Apple’s tracking technology. This move not only enhances the value of the Find My app but also encourages a broader ecosystem of Find My-enabled products. The first batch of these products includes innovative items from companies like Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof, ranging from e-bikes to item finders and wireless earbuds.

Technology and Privacy:

The Find My network uses Bluetooth technology to locate devices, with a focus on maintaining user privacy and security. The process is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that location data remains secure. Additionally, Apple’s approach to privacy is evident in features like Lost Mode, which allows users to lock their device and display a message with contact information if it goes missing.

Enterprise Applications and Future Developments:

While currently catering to individual users and families, the potential for enterprise use of the Find My network is significant. Apple may need to develop solutions for shared device management to fully tap into this market. The continued expansion of the Find My network and its capabilities will likely include further enhancements to security, privacy, and integration with a growing range of devices.

Apple’s expansion of the Find My network to support up to 32 devices is a notable enhancement, offering users increased flexibility and peace of mind. This update, combined with the integration of third-party products and a continued focus on privacy and security, solidifies the Find My network as a comprehensive solution for tracking and managing a wide array of devices