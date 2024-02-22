Apple Warns Against Using Rice to Dry Your iPhone

In a significant update to its guidance for iPhone users, Apple has issued a warning against a widely popular but potentially harmful method of drying water-damaged iPhones. For years, the advice of burying a wet smartphone in a bowl of rice has circulated as a home remedy to draw out moisture. However, Apple’s latest advisory suggests that this method might do more harm than good.

Key Highlights:

Apple advises against placing a wet iPhone in rice, warning that rice particles can damage the device.

The warning is part of Apple’s updated support guidelines, highlighting a new liquid detection feature that alerts users when their device gets wet.

Apple and other tech experts recommend tapping the device gently to remove excess liquid and then leaving it to dry in a well-ventilated area.

Samsung, too, advises against the rice method, suggesting air drying and professional service for waterlogged devices.

The Risks of Using Rice for Drying iPhones

Apple’s cautionary advice comes with the introduction of a new liquid detection feature that alerts users if their iPhone is wet, specifically advising them to avoid charging until the device is dry. The concern with using rice lies in the possibility of rice grains entering the device and causing further damage, rather than aiding the drying process.

What Should You Do Instead?

Apple recommends several steps for dealing with a wet iPhone, emphasizing the avoidance of rice. Key suggestions include:

Disconnecting any cables and not plugging them back in until both the iPhone and cable are dry.

Gently tapping the iPhone against your hand with the charging port facing down to remove excess liquid.

Leaving the iPhone in a dry area with some airflow for at least 30 minutes or until it’s completely dry.

Attempting to charge the device again only after ensuring it’s dry, with a caution that it might take up to a day for the iPhone to fully dry out.

For those who find their charging cables wet, Apple mentions the possibility of overriding the liquid detection warning to charge the device, though it’s not recommended. Wireless charging is also an option if the iPhone’s back is dry.

Apple’s Recommendations for Maintaining Device Integrity

Apple’s guidance underscores the importance of following recommended practices for handling water-exposed devices. In addition to avoiding rice, the tech giant warns against using foreign objects to dry ports, compressed air, or heat sources like hairdryers. These methods can risk permanent damage to the device.

While iPhones have become more water-resistant over the years, adhering to Apple’s guidelines is crucial for preserving the functionality and longevity of your device. Patience and proper care, rather than quick fixes, are recommended for dealing with unexpected water exposure.

Apple’s warning against using rice to dry wet iPhones reflects a broader initiative to guide consumers towards safer, more effective solutions for water damage. As smartphones become increasingly integral to our daily lives, understanding and adhering to proper care techniques is vital for maintaining device health and functionality. The key takeaway is that when it comes to protecting your iPhone from water damage, patience and following Apple’s recommended steps are your best bet for ensuring the device’s longevity.