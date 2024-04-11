Apple to Support Used Genuine Parts in Self Service Repair Program

Discover how Apple's expansion of the Self Service Repair program to include used genuine parts offers users more repair options and supports sustainability.

Apple is set to expand repair options by supporting used genuine parts in its Self Service Repair program, aiming to enhance user repair capabilities and part accessibility.

In a significant shift towards enhancing consumer autonomy in device repairs, Apple has announced an expansion of its Self Service Repair program to include support for used genuine parts. This initiative, which originally launched in April 2022, enables individuals with the requisite skills to perform their own repairs using official manuals, tools, and now, used genuine Apple parts, which meet the company’s high standards for quality and reliability.

The program now covers the iPhone 15 series and a variety of Mac models powered by the M2 chip, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and desktop models such as the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. The addition of used parts to this service reflects Apple’s commitment to sustainability and consumer choice, providing a cost-effective option for repairs while ensuring the reliability of the parts used.

With the expansion, the Self Service Repair program is also available in 24 additional European countries such as Croatia, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. This broadens the accessibility of the program, which now supports 35 Apple products across 33 countries and is available in 24 languages.

For users in the United States, the rollout includes the new Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, a tool that gives customers similar testing capabilities to those of Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. This tool helps ensure that all parts function optimally and identifies any needed repairs, promoting a high standard of repair work.

Despite the expansion, Apple advises that individuals without repair experience should seek services from professional Apple Authorized Service Providers, where certified technicians use genuine Apple parts for repairs, adhering to internationally recognized standards. Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled its number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, now featuring over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers and more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers globally.

This development not only caters to tech-savvy consumers but also aligns with global trends towards sustainability and consumer rights in technology use and maintenance.