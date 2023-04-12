Apple retail stores to open in Mumbai on April 18, Delhi on April 20

Apple has officially confirmed that it will be opening its first retail stores in India this month. The first store, Apple BKC in Mumbai, will open on April 18th, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20th. The company has revealed that the Apple Saket store will have a unique design inspired by Delhi’s historical gates, each symbolizing a different chapter in the city’s past. The store’s barricade will also feature colorful artwork that celebrates Apple’s second store in India.

According to reports, the Apple BKC store will cover more than 22,000 square feet at the Jio World Drive Mall. Apple began hiring for retail positions in India in January, and the company plans to open its second store in Select CityWalk Mall in New Delhi. The second store is expected to be spread across 10,000 to 12,000 square feet and is set to open in April 2023.

To mark the opening of the two stores, Apple has released specially curated playlists on Apple Music that celebrate the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi. Visitors can also download the Apple BKC and Saket wallpapers from Apple’s website.

Apple’s entry into the Indian retail market is a significant milestone for the company, as it has previously relied on third-party retailers to sell its products in the country. The move is part of Apple’s efforts to expand its footprint in the Indian market, which is considered to be one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world.

Apple BKC and Apple Saket store’s opening date

The Apple BKC store will open on Tuesday, April 18th, at 11 AM IST, while Apple Saket will open on Thursday, April 20th, at 10 AM IST. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is rumored to be present at the opening ceremony of both stores.