Apple Takes a Breath: No New iPads in 2023, First Yearly Hiatus Since Debut

For the first time since the iPad’s debut in 2010, Apple went an entire calendar year without releasing a single new model of the popular tablet. This departure from a 12-year tradition has sparked intrigue and speculation about the future of the iPad line.

While Apple hasn’t officially commented on the reason for the 2023 hiatus, industry analysts offer several possible explanations. One theory suggests a shift in focus towards software updates and improvements to iPadOS, the operating system powering the device. The recent release of iPadOS 16.2, with features like Stage Manager and Freeform, could be indicative of Apple prioritizing software advancements over hardware refreshes in the short term.

Another potential explanation is the ongoing global chip shortage, which has impacted various tech sectors, including tablets. Apple may have opted to delay new iPad models until securing a more stable supply of necessary components. This could explain why iPhone and Mac releases in 2023 largely remained on schedule.

Furthermore, some analysts believe Apple might be taking a step back to re-evaluate its entire iPad lineup strategy. The increasing complexity of the iPad portfolio, with multiple tiers and variations, could have prompted a rethinking of product segmentation and positioning. A year off from new releases could allow Apple to streamline the lineup, potentially introducing more focused and differentiated models in the future.

Looking ahead, 2024 is expected to see a significant iPad refresh across all tiers. Rumors point to updates for the entry-level iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, with some speculation about a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air model joining the mix. The flagship iPad Pro is also expected to receive a major overhaul, potentially featuring an OLED display, the M3 chip, and a new laptop-like keyboard accessory.

Apple’s decision to skip new iPads in 2023 marks a turning point for the tablet line. While the reasons behind the hiatus remain somewhat unclear, it’s evident that Apple is taking a strategic approach to the future of the iPad. With a potential lineup revamp and significant hardware upgrades on the horizon, 2024 promises to be a pivotal year for Apple’s iconic tablet.