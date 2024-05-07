Apple Settlement Update 2024: Eligible iPhone Users Could Receive Up to $349

Learn how some iPhone users may be eligible for compensation up to $349 in the latest Apple settlement over performance issues. Check eligibility and claim details.

In a significant development for iPhone users, Apple has begun compensating individuals as part of a major settlement concerning device performance issues. Eligible users of certain iPhone models could receive payments up to $349, depending on their specific circumstances and the device affected.

Background on the Settlement

The lawsuit, which culminated in a sizable settlement, centered on allegations that Apple had deliberately slowed down the performance of older iPhones through software updates, a claim Apple has denied, maintaining their innocence despite agreeing to the settlement terms. The affected models include the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and SE devices that ran specific iOS versions before December 21, 2017.

Details of the Compensation

The total compensation pool is substantial, with Apple committing between $310 million to $500 million, depending on the number of claims filed. Payments began rolling out on January 5, 2024, following the dismissal of the last appeal in the lawsuit, and are expected to continue through the end of January 2024. The distribution is managed on a rolling basis, ensuring all eligible participants receive their due compensation.

Eligibility and Claim Process

To qualify for a payment, individuals must have owned one of the specified iPhone models that experienced diminished performance due to the software updates. Claim submissions were due by October 6, 2020, with options available for users to submit their claims online or by mail.

Specific Case of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Particularly for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners, the compensation could go up to $349. This part of the settlement addresses an issue known as “Loop Disease,” which affected the audio functionality on these devices after updating to iOS 11.3, resulting in non-functional microphones and grayed-out speaker buttons during calls.

As the settlement proceeds, Apple remains under scrutiny, balancing efforts to resolve past claims while continuing its advancements in technology. Users who have submitted their claims can expect to see their settlements soon, providing some closure to a contentious chapter in Apple’s history.