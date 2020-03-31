Apple iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 likely set for mid-April launch, case arrive at Best Buy

Apple might be gearing up for the launch of the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9, as some prefer to call it), what with cases for the smartphone making their way to retailers such as Best Buy. The report however mentions Best Buy has been specifically asked to defer adding the cases to their inventory till April 5.

Now, the usual trend is that the accessories start arriving at retailers closer to the actual device being launched. However, that shouldn’t mean the iPhone SE 2 is set for launch on April 5. Rather, the iPhone version might be announced sometime next week, with the actual availability starting the following week. That points to mid-April being the most likely time frame for the new iPhone to hit streets.

As for the case itself, it happens to be an Urban Armor Gear case which mentions is compatibility with device labelled ‘New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020’. That is understandable considering that there still is a lot of confusion as to whether the upcoming iPhone version is going to be named iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9.

The case also is a heavily padded model, one that boasts of military grade drop protection. It also sports a ‘Drop Tested’ badging while having top grain leather which further adds to the durability. We have earlier seen other more fancy cases appear in online stores but the same getting available from Best Buy is a clear indication of the actual device being closer to being officially launched than ever.

Apple had launched the original iPhone SE back in March 31, 2016. The latest iteration is being rumoured to follow the same philosophy, that of being based out of a running but slightly older generation model to save costs but having the latest specs on the inside.

That points to the iPhone SE 2 featuring a 4.7-inch display while having a physical Home button complete with Touch ID built into it. The phone will also have the latest A13 Bionic chip fitted inside to ensure top-notch performance. However, the dated looks having thick upper and lower bezels could be a huge drawback. The rear though seems to accommodate a twin lens camera, as is evident from the case that emerged online.

More details awaited. Stay tuned.