Apple iPad refresh next year could bring OLED iPad Pros and a 12.9-inch iPad Air

Apple is rumored to be releasing a new lineup of iPads in 2024, including OLED iPad Pros and a 12.9-inch iPad Air. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad Pro models will feature OLED displays and the M3 chip, while the new iPad Air will be available in both 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

Key highlights:

Apple is rumored to be releasing a new lineup of iPads in 2024, including OLED iPad Pros and a 12.9-inch iPad Air.

The new iPad Pros are expected to feature OLED displays and the M3 chip.

The new iPad Air will be available in both 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to have a mini-LED display and the M2 chip.

The rest of the iPad lineup is also expected to be refreshed in 2024.

The switch to OLED displays would be a significant upgrade for the iPad Pro, as OLED displays offer better contrast ratios, viewing angles, and power efficiency than LCD displays. The M3 chip is also expected to be a significant performance boost over the current M2 chip.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Air would be the largest iPad Air model ever released. It is unclear if the 12.9-inch iPad Air will have all of the same features as the iPad Pro, but it is likely to have a mini-LED display and the M2 chip.

The rest of the iPad lineup is also expected to be refreshed in 2024, with new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini.

OLED displays for the iPad Pro:

The switch to OLED displays would be a significant upgrade for the iPad Pro. OLED displays offer better contrast ratios, viewing angles, and power efficiency than LCD displays. This means that the iPad Pro would have a more vibrant and immersive display, and it would be able to last longer on a single charge.

M3 chip for the iPad Pro:

The new iPad Pro models are also expected to feature the M3 chip. The M3 chip is expected to be a significant performance boost over the current M2 chip. This means that the iPad Pro would be able to handle more demanding tasks, such as video editing and gaming, with ease.

12.9-inch iPad Air:

The new 12.9-inch iPad Air would be the largest iPad Air model ever released. It is unclear if the 12.9-inch iPad Air will have all of the same features as the iPad Pro, but it is likely to have a mini-LED display and the M2 chip.

Refreshed iPad lineup:

The rest of the iPad lineup is also expected to be refreshed in 2024

Apple is rumored to be releasing a new lineup of iPads in 2024, including OLED iPad Pros and a 12.9-inch iPad Air. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad Pro models will feature OLED displays and the M3 chip, while the new iPad Air will be available in both 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

The switch to OLED displays would be a significant upgrade for the iPad Pro, as OLED displays offer better contrast ratios, viewing angles, and power efficiency than LCD displays. The M3 chip is also expected to be a significant performance boost over the current M2 chip.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Air would be the largest iPad Air model ever released. It is unclear if the 12.9-inch iPad Air will have all of the same features as the iPad Pro, but it is likely to have a mini-LED display and the M2 chip.

The rest of the iPad lineup is also expected to be refreshed in 2024, with new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini.