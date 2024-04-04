Apple Eyes Home Robotics After Electric Car Project Stalls

Apple shifts focus from electric cars to home robotics, exploring new frontiers in smart home technology.

Apple, the technology giant renowned for its iPhones and Mac computers, is reportedly pivoting its focus toward the burgeoning field of home robotics. This strategic shift comes after the company’s ambitious electric vehicle project faced significant roadblocks.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple has established teams dedicated to exploring the potential of personal robotics. This move signals the company’s ongoing quest to identify its “next big thing.” Engineers within Apple are said to be investigating the development of a mobile robot designed to follow users around their homes, potentially offering assistance with various tasks.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing an advanced tabletop device that incorporates robotics to manipulate a display. This device could potentially enhance video calls or offer new modes of user interaction. While still in its early stages, the tabletop device has reportedly been subject to fluctuations in Apple’s product roadmap.

Apple’s robotics initiatives are operating under the company’s hardware engineering division and its AI/machine-learning group. The latter is led by John Giannandrea. Hardware development is overseen by Matt Costello and Brian Lynch, both seasoned executives specializing in home products.

The move into robotics emphasizes Apple’s ambition to find fresh growth avenues and reinforces its commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence and automated home solutions.

Apple’s foray into home robotics marks a significant departure from its recent high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful venture into electric vehicle development. The home robotics industry, while still in its relative infancy, possesses enormous growth potential as advancements in AI and automation reshape how we live and interact with our domestic spaces.

Whether Apple will successfully capitalize on the opportunities within home robotics remains to be seen. If the company’s track record of revolutionizing consumer technology is any indication, their entry into this field could significantly transform our homes into even “smarter” environments.